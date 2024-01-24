Roope Hintz Show osa 2: Dallas Stars risteily Detroit Red Wingsin ohi 5-4
By Brian Sweet
The Dallas Stars got a much-needed win tonight to cap off their four-game road trip. They scored four unanswered goals in the second period to beat the Detroit Red Wings 5-4. After giving up two power-play goals in the opening period, the second period was much better for the Stars. Roope Hintz showed the NHL Front Office he should have replaced Connor Bedard. Here are the three takeaways from the massive win over the Red Wings tonight.
Dallas Stars vs. Detroit Red Wings Yhteenveto: 3. Rangaistuspotkuvirheitä
Before we get to the good stuff, we have to talk about the penalty kill issues in the first period. What I took away from it was that the Stars need to stop the zone on the penalty kill. It's not good when the Stars allow two buzzer-beater power-play goals in the final seconds. The Stars had both penalties almost killed and allowed Detroit to capitalize on both. That is the one lesson the Stars must take away from tonight's win.
Dallas Stars vs. Detroit Red Wings Kertomus: 2. Toisen erän tuho
The Stars flipped the nitrous switch in their car to start the second period. Mason Marchment tied the game up in the opening minutes of the second period. Roope Hintz would add two more goals, and Esa Lindell would add another to make it 5-4 Stars at the end of the period. The four unanswered goals were the main reason the Stars beat the Red Wings tonight. Stars' Fans just wished the Stars had this energy in the first period as well.
Dallas Stars vs. Detroit Red Wings yhteenveto: 1. Otter Flu Game/Miros paluu
Jake Oettinger had a decent game tonight against the Red Wings. Needing to get a win to keep pace in the Central Division, Oettinger delivered in a big way tonight, holding off the Red Wings' offense in the final seconds. The Stars also got some good news before the game. It was announced that Miro Heiskanen will return to action on Thursday night or Saturday afternoon. The Stars need Heiskanen's presence in the lineup as they return home to take on the Anaheim Ducks on Thursday night.