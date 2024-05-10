Roope Hintz swings the pendulum in favor of the Stars 5-3
By Brian Sweet
I thought I was about to write a different article about blowing a four-point lead last night. It felt like we were watching Tuesday night's game all over again. However, the Stars won 5-3 over the Colorado Avalanche to even the series at one. I'm sure Pete DeBoer will give them an earful at practice tomorrow for almost coughing up the game again. That can't happen in Denver because Colorado will be energized by their home crowd. Luckily, a couple of days off will prepare them for that environment.
Roope Hintz finally decided to show up last night by recording a four-point night against the Avalanche. It was good to see him score a goal that wasn't an empty-net goal. Miro Heiskanen decided to grace us with his presence with his two-goal night. He looked like his young self tonight, firing that puck into the back of the net. The Finnish Mafia left their fingerprint in a huge playoff win. Hopefully, they show up on the scoresheet in Denver as well.
The Stars made history tonight by scoring an even-strength goal, a power play goal, a short-handed goal, and an empty-net goal in the same game. Talk about a postseason moment in franchise history that will be remembered years from now. With two days off before game three, the Stars must practice third-period defense. They were lucky to get away with the win tonight with how bad the defense was down the stretch of the third period. Here are the three takeaways from last night's victory against the Avalanche. Hey DJ, play that victory music after a Stars victory.
Dallas Stars vs. Colorado Avalanche: 3. Second period
Talk about a redemption period for the Stars last night. Fans were concerned going into the second period with a one-goal lead. Stars eased their pains and anxiety with three goals in the middle frame. They looked like the team that won the Western Conference regular season title and the Central Division. This was the turning point in the game when the pendulum shifted in favor of Dallas.
Dallas Stars vs. Colorado Avalanche: 2. Joe Pavelski
I wanted to make this a positive postgame article, but I have to bring this up. Joe Pavelski does not look like he was in the regular season. He looked like a 45-year-old trying to extend his career tonight against the Avalanche. I don't want to scratch him from the lineup because he brings so much experience, but DeBoer needs to sit down with him. Mavrik Bourque would be a better option in the lineup since he's fast on his skates. No disrespect to Pavelski, but is his slow skating hurting the Stars right now?
Dallas Stars vs. Colorado Avalanche: 1. Roope Hintz
Finally, Hintz showed up and put on a four-point performance tonight. He will be a key player if the Stars want to advance to the Western Conference Finals. Hintz looked like a different player tonight than on Tuesday night in game one. Last night was the version of Hintz that is lethal if left unguarded on the ice. That pass in the first period to Heiskanen was a chef's kiss. That is what the Stars need from him moving forward in the postseason.