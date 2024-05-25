Stars look to get revenge on McDavid and the Oilers in game two
By Brian Sweet
The Dallas Stars return to the ice tonight as they take on the Edmonton Oilers in game two. It should be a rowdy atmosphere like it was on Thursday night. The Stars must swing the pendulum back to their side before they head up to Edmonton for games three and four. Statistically, the Stars have done better in the second game of the series during the playoffs this season. It will be interesting to see what the Stars worked on to stop Edmonton's three-headed scoring monster, which hurt Dallas in game one.
The Stars should get some reinforcements tonight, as Roope Hintz will likely return to the lineup. That should add the speed, which was missing from the Stars' lineup on Thursday night. I expect the Stars to add Wyatt Johnston to the top line to lead the aggressive offensive attack tonight. It will be interesting to see if the Stars can tie this series up and get back into it. Here are the three keys of the game for the Stars tonight against the Oilers.
Dallas Stars vs. Edmonton Oilers: 3. Let the puck fly in the first period
The Dallas Stars didn't have much luck offensively in the first period against the Oilers during game one. If they want to avoid a 2-0 hole, they must be the better team in the first period tonight. That means attacking Skinner to the point where multiple shots will find the back of the net. They can't let up after one goal since Edmonton has many offensive weapons. If the Stars can strike the Oilers down in the first period tonight, they should come away with the win.
Dallas Stars vs. Edmonton Oilers: 2. Stop their three-headed scoring monster
Ironically, the Stars allowed the Oilers's three-headed scoring monster to beat them in game one. Connor McDavid had some room, and that's all he needed to end the game in double-OT on Thursday. They can't allow McDavid, Leon Draisaitl, and Zach Hyman to attack the net. Chris Tanev and the Stars' defensive core must play better defense to keep all three players off the score sheet tonight. The Stars could be in a massive 2-0 hole if they don't stop them from scoring.
Dallas Stars vs. Edmonton Oilers: 1. Unleash Hintz
Hintz should be back in the lineup for the Stars tonight. I would be shocked if he sat out tonight's game based on practice yesterday. The Stars need his speed to advance to the Stanley Cup Finals. Hintz's speed has proven lethal here and there, and tonight would be a great night for it again. If Hintz can find the back of the net tonight against the Oilers, the Stars should tie the series up.