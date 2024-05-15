Stars look to uplift the spirit of Texas with a win against the Avalanche
By Brian Sweet
One of the biggest games of the playoffs is about to go down tonight as the Dallas Stars take on the Colorado Avalanche in game five. They can return to the Western Conference Finals for the second year in a row with a win tonight, or it's back to Denver for game six. The Stars could use a bit of rest to heal players while the Edmonton and Vancouver fight it out. The Stars won't have Roope Hintz in the lineup tonight, which could be a massive blow to the Stars' chances of winning tonight.
Colorado is going to come out swinging at the American Airlines Center. Dallas embarrassed the Avalanche on their home ice in game four, and they should be embarrassed for how they played. The Avalanche would love to spark their chances of knocking off the Stars after falling into a 3-1 series deficit, which is very hard to climb out of. The Stars must be on their toes tonight because the Avalanche are coming to bury them under a pile of snow. Here are the three keys of the game tonight against the Colorado Avalanche.
Dallas Stars vs Colorado Avalanche: 3. Let them have it
The Dallas Stars have their foot on their throat, and it's time to finish the job tonight. The Stars had an aggressive first period during game four, in which Johnston sparked the Stars' offense to a 5-1 victory. That must continue again tonight if the Stars want to form the handshake line and get a much-deserved break during the playoffs. Getting the home crowd rowdy in the first period is imperative to eliminating the Avalanche tonight. If the Stars have another dominating first period, there should be a handshake line tonight.
Dallas Stars vs Colorado Avalanche: 2. Stop everyone
We have reached the point in the series where not just Cale Makar and Nathan MacKinnon are a threat. Expect an all-out onslaught from the Avalanche's offense at the American Airlines Center. They will resort to everything to put a puck past Jake Oettinger tonight and extend their season another game. They won't give up until the final buzzer sounds tonight at the end of the third period. If the Stars can shut down their offense tonight, they will be in the Western Conference Finals.
Dallas Stars vs Colorado Avalanche: 1. Wyatt Johnston Logan Stankoven one-two punch
The Stars can show the future of the Stars with Hintz out of the lineup tonight. Expect Wyatt Johnston and Logan Stankoven to be paired on the top line as the Stars look to take out the Colorado Avalanche tonight. It would give the top line even more speed than it did with Hintz in the lineup. Johnston has graduated from the kid's table and should be awarded an "adult-size" promotion tonight. If the 21-year-old has an outstanding game tonight, it's to rest up and get ready for the Western Conference Finals.