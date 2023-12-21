Texas Stars are on Santa's nice list as they swept the Grand Rapids Griffins at home
By Brian Sweet
Last week, the Texas Stars struggled to find offense after Mavrik Bourque and Logan Stankoven went on a cold streak. This week was a completely different story as the Texas Stars swept the Grand Rapids Griffins going into the Christmas Break. There is so much we need to discuss, especially with Bourque's performance on Monday night. Let's look at their performance from this past week in this week's Down on the Farm article.
Texas Stars Recap: Bourque breaking the sound barrier on Monday
Bourque took his frustrations out on the Griffins Monday night. It was a masterful performance by one of the Star's top prospects. It was strange that the first two goals were the same. Bourque's hockey IQ has improved over the offseason. The Athletic Dallas Stars Reporter Saad Yousuf mentioned it might be hard to keep Bourque down in the AHL when the Stars have cap space. If you missed Bourque's performance on Monday night, check it out below.
Texas Stars Recap: Felt like the Oprah episode on Tuesday
It felt like the episode of Oprah where everyone got a car in the audience on Tuesday night at the H-E-B Center, where multiple players scored a goal. Mavrik Bourque, Artem Grushnikov, Ben Berard, Scott Reedy, Fredrik Karlstrom, and Nicholas Caamano scored in the 6-2 win over the Griffins. It was a solid win, though the Stars gave the first goal. It was good seeing multiple players get in on the action. It also shows that this team has good scoring depth as well. They might need those players if Mavrik Bourque or Logan Stankoven get called up in the spring.
Texas Stars Recap: Defensive issues
The one thing they need to clean up when they get back from their well-deserved Christmas Break is their defense. The one thing that concerned me was how quickly the Stars gave up the first goal on Tuesday night. They looked like the little brother of the Dallas Stars giving up that goal in two minutes. Until next week, let them enjoy their holiday break and get rested because they travel up to Manitoba to take on the Moose on Dec. 29th and 31st.