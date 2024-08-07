Texas Stars games you should circle on your calendar this year
By Brian Sweet
The Texas Stars will kick off their 2024-25 season in mid-October. Their Calder Cup Playoffs run ended in the second round against the Milwaukee Admirals last season. Texas Stars Head Coach Neil Graham must find a way to produce goals without Logan Stankoven and Mavrik Bourque this season. They will have some tough competition on their schedule this season, including the Admirals. Here are some of the key games this season to watch.
October 11-12: Opening Weekend against Henderson Silver Knights
The Henderson Silver Knights will be the Texas Stars' first opponent this season. The Texas Stars have won their last 10 out of 15 home openers, so it should be an exciting time down in Cedar Park. It will also be the first time that the Stars take on the Silver Knights in franchise history. Sheldon Rempal and Grigori Denisenko will look to spoil the festivities. They were the top two goal scorers for the Silver Knights last season. Hopefully, the Texas Stars can kick off the season with two wins that weekend.
November 30th December 5th: Coachella Valley Firebirds
The Texas Stars will take on the Coachella Valley Firebirds early in the season. The Firebirds were runner-ups in the Calder Cup Playoffs last season. Cameron Hughes and Kole Lind will face their former team for the first time since playing in the Calder Cup Finals. Max McCormick and Ryan Winterton will look to replenish the offense the Firebirds lost during the offseason. Their barn is loud, so it should be a good road test for the young Texas Stars.
December 21st: Milwaukee Admirals
The Stars will face their demons before Christmas as they take on the Admirals on the road. It will be a rematch of the team that eliminated the Texas Stars from the playoffs last season. It was a disappointing series as the Texas Stars got reversed swept after going up 2-0. Zach L'Heureux and Egor Afansyev will look to continue to haunt the Stars this upcoming season. You can expect sparks to fly in this matchup.
March 14th-15th: Cleveland Monsters
The Texas Stars will take on the Cleveland Monsters near the end of the season. The Monsters are the AHL affiliate of the Columbus Blue Jackets. They will have a four-game series this upcoming season. Trey Fix-Wolansky and Carson Mayer were their top two scorers last season. The Stars and the Monsters haven't played against each other since the 2020-21 season. Both teams have entirely changed since the last time they played each other. It will be a fun four-game series to watch near the end of the season.