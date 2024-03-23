The Bennaissance Lives On: Benn and Stars fly past the Pittsburgh Penguins 4-2
The Dallas Stars welcomed the Pittsburgh Penguins to the American Airlines Center tonight. Fans saw a flashback of young Jamie Benn tonight in the 4-2 win against the Penguins. Here are the three takeaways from tonight's win against Pittsburgh.
By Brian Sweet
After Tyler Seguin was welcomed back with open arms on Wednesday night, Jamie Benn was like, what about me? Benn's two goals tonight propelled the Dallas Stars past the Pittsburgh Penguins 4-2 at the American Airlines Center. The Stars have won eight out of their last ten games. Benn was so vintage it reminded all the fans in attendance of the early days of his career. It was a good win as the Stars hit the road for a four-game road trip beginning on Sunday night in Arizona to take on the Coyotes. Here are the three takeaways from tonight's win over the Penguins.
Dallas Stars vs. Pittsburgh Penguins Recap: 3. Punching back in the first period
The one thing I loved seeing tonight was the Stars punching the Penguins back in the first period. Joe Pavelski made sure the game was tied going into the first intermission. It was good not allowing the Penguins to continue to build their momentum. Dallas must get in the habit of tying up the game if they give up the first goal. Playoff hockey is a different breed of hockey. One goal scored in the playoffs can lead to an avalanche of goals.
Dallas Stars vs. Pittsburgh Penguins Recap: 2. Phenomenotter
Even though Jake Oettinger gave up a soft goal to begin tonight's game, he was zoned in afterward. He stopped a massive two-on-one breakaway in the second period. It looked like vintage playoff Jake Oettinger out there on the ice tonight. That is the version of the goaltender that the Stars need if they want to have a deep run in the playoffs this season. Hopefully, Pete DeBoer gives him Sunday off and allows Scott Wedgewood to get a game in.
Dallas Stars vs. Pittsburgh Penguins Recap: 1. Jamie Benn looking like his own self again
Who thought all it would take was bringing up Logan Stankoven to revert Jamie Benn to his old self? Jamie Benn scored back-to-back goals in the second period of tonight's game. While he didn't get his eighth career hat trick tonight, seeing him get some goals before the playoffs was good. The Stars will need Benn to contribute offensively to move on to the second round of the playoffs. For now, Benn and his team hit the road for a four-game road trip beginning in Arizona on Sunday night.