The Dallas Cowboys could learn some things from the other DFW Sports teams
By Brian Sweet
The Dallas Cowboys have been around since the1960's when the team was announced. They have been in the NFL spotlight for many seasons. They have gone through many eras since then, such as the Rodger Starbuch era, the Triplets era, and most recently, the Dak and Zeke era. Jerry Jones has turned the Cowboys into one of the most valuable sports franchises in the world since buying the team in 1989. However, with their recent postseason success, some wonder if Jones needs to take some pointers from the other DFW sports teams.
Look at what the Texas Rangers recently did. They finished 2023 missing out on the American League West title on the last day of the season dropping them to a wildcard team. Most MLB Writers thought the Rangers weren't going to go very far after that. Well four series later, the Rangers hoisted the World Series trophy in front of fans at a parade in Irving. The Rangers were able to do that by going out and spending money on big name players such as Jacob DeGrom, Marcus Semien and Corey Seager.
While the Cowboys spend a lot of money on bringing in big-name talent, the Rangers didn't wait around when the team needed an offensive boost. When the Rangers needed a new closing pitcher, they traded for Aroldis Chapman from the Kansas City Royals. When Jacob DeGrom was ruled out for the remainder of the season, they traded for postseason star Jordan Montgomery for the starting rotation. Rangers General Manager Chris Young didn't wait to see if the Rangers could turn it around with their current roster.
Look at what the Dallas Mavericks did during the NBA Draft last offseason. They found a way to trade players to clear cap space for re-signing Kyrie Irving and drafting Derek Lively II. They even improved the team more at the trade deadline this past spring by trading for P.J. Washington and Daniel Gafford. With those two trades, the Mavericks went on to win their division and make it to the Western Conference Finals. It's just another example of a Dallas team making adjustments and being rewarded.
Finally, let's take a look at the Dallas Stars and the improvements they made. One of their key weaknesses this season was defense. There were games where the Stars got torched by their opponents' offense. At the trade deadline in March, Nill pulled off a giant fleece by getting defenseman Chris Tanev at 75% retained salary. It completely surprised NHL writers because the Stars didn't give up a top prospect for him. They won the Central Division and will take on the Edmonton Oilers in the Western Conference Finals tomorrow.
In conclusion, I do have the utmost respect for Jerry Jones. He is one of the best owners in football and knows how to get people to attend Cowboys games. However, with their recent postseason success, he has to take some pointers from the other DFW sports teams if they want to win another Super Bowl. The old methods of trying to win a sports title aren't working anymore. It's time he looks at how the Stars, Mavericks, and Rangers are doing and try some of their techniques to have a deep postseason run next January.