The Dallas Road Warriors look to finish off the Avalanche in Denver
By Brian Sweet
The Dallas Stars seemed to have taken after the Texas Rangers after their superb road record during the MLB Playoffs. They look to show off their 4-1 road record during the playoffs by beating the Colorado Avalanche and eliminating them from the playoffs. The last thing the Stars want to happen is to host an energized Avalanche team for game seven back in Dallas. The Stars must end the series tonight and begin to prepare for either the Edmonton Oilers or the Vancouver Canucks.
Jake Oettinger has to be on his game tonight for the Stars to get a quick break. He didn't have a solid third period on Wednesday, and it's why the Stars are playing again tonight. Oettinger has solid performances after a disappointing loss. He also likes to play the road villain and steal a win at their opponent's barn. This seems like the best-case scenario for the Stars as they look to avoid playing game seven for a second consecutive playoff round. Here are the three keys of the game tonight for the Stars as they look to end the Colorado Avalanche.
Dallas Stars vs. Colorado Avalanche: 3. Win the first period
The Stars cannot settle for a 1-0 lead at the end of the first period tonight. They must take the Avalanche out of the game early to avoid a game seven back in Dallas. It will be a tough assignment for the Stars since the Avalanche earned momentum from their game-five win on Wednesday night. A three or four-goal lead at the end of the first period would ease the anxiety of Stars' fans watching the game. If the Stars can take them out of the game in the first period, we should get some handshakes at the end of the game.
Dallas Stars vs. Colorado Avalanche: 2. Shut down everyone
The Stars need to shut down the entire Avalanche team that suits up tonight. They would love to create chaos by forcing another game seven back in Dallas. That means not allowing anyone to have open shots on the power play or at even strength. That's how the Avalanche beat the Stars in the third period Wednesday. While it's tough to beat a team four times in a row, it's harder to beat a team with momentum. If the Stars can shut down the Avalanche's offense, they should win the series and advance to the next round of the playoffs.
Dallas Stars vs. Colorado Avalanche: 1. Phenomenotter
Lastly, the Phenomenotter must be on his game to avoid a game seven back in Dallas. He has a solid record after a disappointing loss and loves to play the road villain. The Stars must help him because Oettinger can't do it all. When the Stars help him by clearing the puck out of the zone, their record is one of the best in the Western Conference. If the Stars get a career game from Oettinger tonight, the Stars will be going to the Western Conference Finals.