The Dallas Stars look to begin draining oil tonight at the AAC
By Brian Sweet
Several key players on the Stars roster areThe Dallas Stars begin the Western Conference Finals tonight as they take on the Edmonton Oilers. This will be the last series the Stars will have home-ice advantage in the playoffs, so they need to take advantage of it. Several key players on the Stars roster are looking to raise the Stanley Cup above their heads for the first time. They will all need to be on their game as they take on the best one-two punch in the league.
Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitil look to end Dallas's reign as the top team in the Western Conference. If teams don't defend them on the ice, they can end a hockey game in a minute. It's why the Stars must be on their heels tonight when the game starts. They had only two days of rest, but that's when a playoff team is at their best. If they don't defend home ice against the Oilers, this series might be over just like that. Here are the three keys of the game for the Stars against the Oilers tonight.
Dallas Stars vs. Edmonton Oilers: 3. Win without Roope Hintz
Roope Hintz's availability for tonight's game is slim as he's still recovering from his injury. The Stars must step up on offense and produce some goals. Wyatt Johnston and Logan Stankoven are two players who can find the back of the net while Hintz is out tonight. They can't wait for someone to step up to the plate to beat the Oilers. If the Stars can find some offense from other players tonight, they should start the Western Conference Finals 1-0.
Dallas Stars vs. Edmonton Oilers: 2. Stop the three-headed beast
The Stars must stop the three-headed scoring beast that the Oilers have. Connor McDavid, Leon Draisaitil, and Zach Hyman will look to steal game one from the Stars at home tonight. That's why the Stars must locate them on the ice in the Stars' zone and prevent them from scoring goals. Chris Tanev and the defensive core for the Stars must shut them down. If the Stars can stop their top goal scorers from scoring tonight, they should win the game tonight.
Dallas Stars vs. Edmonton Oilers: 1. Let him have it
The Stars must build their lead in the first period to the point of taking the Oilers out of the game. The Stars did that to them in the second period of their final regular season game against the Oilers this season. However, this is the playoffs, and one goal could swing the game in favor of the Oilers. The Stars can't afford to take one minute off with the offense they are going up against tonight. If the Stars can bury the Oilers early, they should have no problem winning the game tonight.