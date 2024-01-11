The Dallas Stars spoil Jesper Wallstedt's NHL debut in win over the Minnesota Wild
By Brian Sweet
Another day, another win over the Minnesota Wild. The Dallas Stars ruined Jesper Wallstedt's NHL debut with a 7-2 win over the Wild. It would have been awesome if the Stars could get back-to-back shutouts against them, but I'll take four points. The Stars were aggressive in the first period and set the tone tonight. Wallstedt will get his first NHL win in the future, but it won't be tonight against the Stars. Here are the three takeaways from the win tonight against the Wild.
Dallas Stars vs. Minnesota Wild Recap: 3. Patience pays off
The Dallas Stars could have thrown a pity party after Jason Robertson's goal was waived off for offsides. Instead, they decided to simmer down, and Joe Pavelski scored the first goal of the game minutes later. The patience continued in the second period, where the Stars let the game come to them and were rewarded with two goals. Sometimes, patience pays off for those who wait for things to come. Robertson would later be awarded in the third period with a goal.
Dallas Stars vs. Minnesota Wild Recap: 2. Got up in Wallstedt's grill
The Stars welcomed the young Swedish goaltender to the league in the first period. They didn't treat him like a rookie and attacked him in the first period. It was evident in the second period when Roope Hintz and Matt Duchene scored goals in front of the net. Minnesota Wild fans thought Wallstedt was going to goalie Dallas tonight. Unfortunately, Dallas attacked them all night long and won the game. It was a solid game for the Stars' offense tonight.
Dallas Stars vs. Minnesota Wild Recap: 1. Didn't get goalied
When it was announced that Wallstedt was starting in goal for Minnesota, Stars' fans were concerned about him shutting out the Stars tonight. Wedgewood held down the fort tonight for the Stars after having the night off Monday. He was pretty impressive the entire game, even making saves without his stick. He was alert, making sure not to lose sight of the puck when it was in the Stars' zone. Wedgewood only allowed two goals tonight against the Wild.