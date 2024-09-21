The preparations for a Dallas Stars Stanley Cup run begin tonight at the AAC
By Brian Sweet
The Dallas Stars preseason kicks off tonight at 6 PM CT on Victory+. They will be taking on the St. Louis Blues at the American Airlines Center. While most people don't think that the preseason doesn't mean much to a hockey team, it's vital. It's a time when coaches can try out different lines in case of an injury or when running a specific offense in their opponent's zone. Even though losses during the preseason won't count toward your record, each game is essential for various reasons.
Dallas Stars Preseason: Running a specific offense
Stars fans know that the power play was a huge factor in why the Stars lost to the Edmonton Oilers in the postseason. The coaching staff has been working hard to fix the power play for the upcoming season. I wouldn't be surprised if the Stars worked on it if they got a power play opportunity during the preseason. If they don't get a chance to work on it during a game, there's always practice they can use to try out the new power play offense.
Dallas Stars Preseason: Tinkering with the lines and pairings
The preseason is like a speed dating event that singles would go to. What I mean by that is that the coaching staff will use these games as an opportunity to work on the pairings if there is an injury on a specific line or on defensive pairings. We looked this morning at the early defensive pairings at training camp this week. Pete DeBoer will probably be shuffling the combinations around like singles at a speed dating event, trying to find the right pairing.
Don't be surprised if the Stars also tinkered with the forward pairings during the preseason. With Jason Robertson out due to a foot issue, Evegenii Dadonov was placed on the top line to start training camp. We know Robertson will be on the top line when the season begins, hopefully. However, the preseason allows teams to work with line combinations in case of an injury. I'm sure DeBoer will juggle multiple lines to find backup combinations in case the worst happens in the middle of the season.
Dallas Stars Preseason: Conclusion
For those who believe that the preseason isn't that important, just think about the examples above. There's a reason why the veterans play in the preseason, even though the games don't count. Teams don't have time to figure out line combinations in the middle of the season unless it's an urgent matter. Preseason games do matter, and they're vital to playoff teams that were so close to playing for a Stanley Cup. It's why the preseason matters to Pete DeBoer and the Dallas Stars.