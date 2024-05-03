The Stars look to un-Knight the realm tonight in Vegas
The Stars can slay the beast tonight and eliminate the Golden Knights from the playoffs tonight. It won't be easy as the Golden Knights look to force game seven. Here are the three keys of the game tonight for the Stars.
By Brian Sweet
This might be the most crucial game of the year for the Dallas Stars tonight. They have waited for this opportunity for way too long. They can knock off the defending Stanley Cup Champions on their home ice tonight. For those who remember last season, the Vegas Golden Knights eliminated the Stars in Dallas during game six. Wouldn't it be ironic if the Stars returned the favor this season? You can expect tons of fireworks and emotions in tonight's contest between both teams.
I don't know how many of you watched the Boston Bruins vs. Toronto Maple Leafs game six last night. You can expect Vegas to bring the same energy as the Maple Leafs had last night. The Stars can't stand on their toes after the opening puck drop. Vegas would love nothing more than for the Stars to have a slow start to the game tonight. They would love to force a game seven where the Stars are 1-2 on home ice. Here are the three keys of the game tonight for the Stars as they look to eliminate the defending Stanley Cup Champions on home ice.
Dallas Stars vs. Vegas Golden Knights: 3. Quick start
The Stars must have the same energy in the first period tonight that they had in game five. There were mistakes during the first period in game five, and the score was tied after the first period. Limiting those mistakes and having a good lead at the end of the first period tonight is what the Stars should aim for in an elimination game. Taking the Vegas crowd out of the game early would be outstanding. If the Stars can handle the Golden Knights and have a nice lead at the end of the first period, the Stars should be able to eliminate the Golden Knights tonight.
Dallas Stars vs. Vegas Golden Knights: 2. Defend the net
There is no specific player I want the Stars to focus on defending tonight. All of the Golden Knights want to be the unsung playoff hero that forces game seven back in Dallas on Sunday. The Stars must have that shutdown defense they had in the third period of game five for all 60 minutes tonight. That means being as physical as possible without committing a penalty. The Golden Knights can't have the time to set up in the Stars' zone tonight. If the Stars can defend their net tonight, they should advance to the second round against the Colorado Avalanche.
Dallas Stars vs. Vegas Golden Knights: 1. Phenomenotter
I wish the elimination game were in Dallas tonight so we could have Jake Oettinger enter with the song Enter Sandman by Metallica. He must be the road villain he's known for during the regular season and steal one more win on the road from the Golden Knights. He will probably make more of those larceny saves he is known for making tonight. Hopefully, his performance tonight gets him on the Pat McAfee show tomorrow. If Jake Oettinger is at his best against the Golden Knights tonight, The Stars should slay that brand-new dragon in T-Mobile Arena.