The Stars' offense fizzled after their hot start in game four
By Brian Sweet
Last night felt like a nightmare scenario for the Dallas Stars after their comeback win in game three. The Stars grabbed momentum early in the first period with goals from Wyatt Johnston and Esa Lindell. However, Ryan Suter and the defense poked the bear by allowing the Oilers back into the game in the first period. The Oilers would add two more goals in the second period and would go on to win 5-2. The Oilers tie up the series as it's now a best-of-three series heading back to Dallas.
The more concerning question for the Stars is the health of defenseman Chris Tanev. He exited the game after taking a shot off his knee and hobbled down the tunnel. Pete DeBoer said after the game to cross your fingers and hope he can play in game five on Friday night. Not having Tanev in the lineup for game five would be the worst-case scenario for the Stars. If he's out of the lineup, the Stars' offense must score goals to mask his absence. Here are the three takeaways from the Stars' loss to the Oilers last night.
Dallas Stars vs. Edmonton Oilers: 3. Letting off the gas pedal
I thought the Stars were about to have the best first period of the postseason last night. After scoring two quick goals in the first period, it looked like the Stars would be heading home with a 3-1 series lead. I would have written a different takeaway from the game if Suter and the defense hadn't let off the gas pedal. The two goals they allowed Edmonton to score in the first period ignited their home crowd. They can't allow Edmonton any momentum on Friday night.
Dallas Stars vs. Edmonton Oilers: 2. Losing Chris Tanev
Watching Tanev get injured in the second period is not what Stars fans hoped to see last night. He didn't return to the game after taking a puck to his knee, which looked painful. Tanev has been the anchor of the Stars defense throughout the postseason. Losing him would be a big blow to making it to the Stanley Cup Finals. The Stars must find a way to win game five if he's unable to go. or they will be on the brink of elimination on Sunday night.
Dallas Stars vs. Edmonton Oilers: 1. Where are the veterans?
Jamie Benn, Joe Pavelski, and other veterans were missing in action in the third period when the team needed them the most. The Stars need them to show up if they want to play in the Stanley Cup Finals. Last year's exit to the Vegas Golden Knights was painful, but losing to the Oilers might hurt even worse. These veterans deserve to return to the Stanley Cup Finals and compete for the Cup. The first step to competing for the Stanley Cup is taking control of the series on Friday night.