The Texas Stars bring in the new year by sweeping the Manitoba Moose
The Texas Stars brought in the new year by sweeping the Manitoba Moose on the road this past weekend. Fredrik Karlstrom recorded his first professional hat trick on Friday night. Logan Stankoven even provided some late-game heroics in the third period on Saturday. Find out more in this week's Down on the Farm article.
By Brian Sweet
The Texas Stars brought in 2024 by sweeping the Manitoba Moose this past weekend. It was an action-packed weekend full of firsts and late-game heroics. Fredrik Karlstrom recorded his first-ever AHL hat trick. It came on the night that Roope Hintz recorded one back in Dallas against the Blackhawks. Logan Stankoven even provided some late-game heroics in the Stars win on Sunday afternoon. Find out what happened in this week's Down on the Farm.
Texas Stars Recap: Fredrik Karlstrom's AHL hat trick
Karlstrom recorded his first AHL hat trick on Friday, which helped the Stars win 6-2 over the Moose. If you watch the highlights below, he was right there to get the rebound on two of the goals. I told you to watch Karlstrom a couple of weeks ago. I would not mind calling him up to Dallas for a couple of games if he continues to get on the scoresheet. He would fit right in on the rotating fourth line right now. Hopefully, we will see Karlstrom in Dallas later this season if he continues to find the scoresheet.
Texas Stars Recap: Stankoven's late-game heroics
Logan Stankoven has been cold recently as teams have figured out how to shut him down. He wasn't silent in the third period Sunday afternoon against the Moose as he recorded a power play goal to tie the game up at two. Alexander Petrovic would score the game-winning goal a minute later. With the goal on Sunday, Stankoven passed Mavrik Bourque in points in the AHL. He needed that goal to get back to his scoring ways. Hopefully, this will lead to many goals in 2024 for him.
Texas Stars Recap: Neil Graham coaching in the All-Star Game
Texas Stars Head Coach Neil Graham even got into the news last week. It was announced that he will be the head coach of the Central Division in the AHL All-Star game for the second year. He was selected to coach because the Texas Stars are first in the Central Division. Congrats to Coach Graham as he represents the Stars at the AHL All-Star game in February.
Texas Stars Recap: Upcoming Schedule
The Texas Stars don't have long to celebrate the sweep against the Moose. They take on the Chicago Wolves on the road Tuesday. After playing the Wolves, the Stars return to Cedar Park to take on the Rockford IceHogs on Friday and Saturday. The IceHogs are the AHL affiliate of the Chicago Blackhawks. It will be an action-packed week for the young Stars. Follow Blackout Dallas on Twitter and Facebook for updates on the Texas Stars this week.