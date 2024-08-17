Three rookies that could impact the Dallas Stars in 2024-25
By Brian Sweet
The Dallas Stars will have a wave of youth on their roster this upcoming season. We saw a preview of the franchise's future last season when Logan Stankoven and Mavrik Bourque made their NHL debut. Stankoven didn't waste any time making a name for himself in San Jose. Mavrik Bourque showed flashes of what he can bring in the couple of games he played. Here are three rookies that will impact the Dallas Stars this upcoming season.
Dallas Stars Rookies: 3. Lian Bichsel
Lian Bichsel might surprise everyone at training camp this year and make the opening night roster. While it's doubtful that this will happen, Bichsel will impact the Stars with his physicality. While his scoring ability still needs some improvement, Bichsel would torment everyone on the Stars' schedule starting in Nashville. I remember watching him at the prospect tournament last season, checking Red Wings' prospects violently into the boards. He would improve the defense dramatically in game one of the season.
Dallas Stars Rookies: 2. Mavrik Bourque
The AHL MVP will definitely make an impact starting in October with his scoring. I remember watching call-sign Mavrik score four goals in one game last season. He was able to dominate the AHL along with his trusty teammate Logan Stankoven. We might see them on the same line to begin the season with Jamie Benn. Bourque can be a difference-maker in this league. While it could take some time to get used to the faster pace of play, Bourque will be a difference-maker for the Stars on offense.
Dallas Stars Rookies: 1. Logan Stankoven
All eyes will be on Logan Stankoven as he goes up against the number one pick in the 2024 NHL Draft and other top rookies for the Calder Trophy. Stankoven showed the Stars' organization that it was time for a change of scenery when he was promoted when Evgeni Dadonov and Tyler Seguin got injured. He immediately made an impact with his speed and goal-scoring ability. The San Jose Sharks were the victim of Wyatt Johnston and him making a comeback in the third period.
Stankoven's inexperience did show once teams got enough footage on him. They were able to take advantage of his small height and limit the damage he could create. I believe Stankoven has worked on his game over the summer and will be the hottest ticket in town to see around Christmas. Stankoven's speed and hockey IQ will impact the Stars well this season. It's time for him to show other teams they made a mistake by passing on him in the NHL Draft.