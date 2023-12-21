Whale sightings in the Trinity River this morning suggest the Vancouver Canucks are in town
After Matt Duchene's outstanding performance on Monday night against the Seattle Kraken, a new team arrives in Dallas tonight. The Dallas Stars will be taking on the Vancouver Canucks at the American Airlines Center at 7 PM tonight. Scott Wedgewood will likely get the start in the final game of this two-game home stand.
By Brian Sweet
After Matt Duchene's performance against the Seattle Kraken Monday night, the Stars return to the ice tonight. They will be taking on the red-hot Vancouver Canucks tonight at the American Airlines Center in the final game of this two-game home stand before Christmas. The Stars managed to win in OT with their best goalie injured. The Canucks will be more of a test compared to the Kraken, so hopefully, the team is ready tonight. Here are the three keys of the game against the Canucks tonight.
Dallas Stars vs. Vancouver Canucks Preview: 3. Be ready for anything
The Stars have to be ready for anything that the Canucks throw at them tonight. I expect them to test Scott Wedgewood early on tonight and test the Stars' defense. The Stars cannot start the game slow against the Canucks. They also can't give up the first goal like the Texas Stars did last night. If the Stars can withstand the first-period onslaught by the Canucks, I like the Stars' odds of winning the game tonight.
Dallas Stars vs. Vancouver Canucks Preview: 2. Shut down J.T. Miller
J.T. Miller is a Canucks player that the Stars need to keep an eye on at all times tonight. He currently has 15 goals and 30 assists through 33 games this season. He is a player who will score multiple goals on your team. Miro Heiskanen and the Stars need to make sure he is guarded at all times tonight on the ice. I don't care if the Stars need to take a penalty to prevent him from scoring. If the Stars can shut him down tonight, they should win tonight's game.
Dallas Stars vs. Vancouver Canucks Preview: 1. No third period collapses tonight
The Stars cannot afford to have a third-period collapse tonight against the Canucks. They were lucky to come away with the OT win against the Kraken. However, the Canucks are a different type of breed and could win the game in the third period. If the Stars find themselves with a lead going into the third period, they better bring the defense tonight. If the Stars can shut down the Canucks in the third period and defend their lead, they can send everyone home happy tonight.