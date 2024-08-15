What a realistic contract extension could look like for Wyatt Johnston
By Brian Sweet
Wyatt Johnston, what a heck of a performance he's had the past two seasons for the Dallas Stars. I don't think the front office even saw the performance he was going to put on. It shows that one player can change the franchise's direction in less than two seasons. However, we are about to enter a rough storm at sea after the conclusion of the next season. That storm I'm referencing is restricted free agency. Let's venture into what is coming and how the Stars can prepare for it now rather than later.
Restricted free agency can be tricky waters to navigate. If Wyatt Johnston were to have another good season, you can expect his demands to be astronomical. I don't think fans would mind him staying around for the next decade. Dallas Stars General Manager Jim Nill will probably try to talk Johnston off the ledge. That is where other teams around the league can pry Johnston away from Dallas with offer sheets. That is not what Nill wants to have happen.
We saw it happen with the St. Louis Blues submitting offer sheets for Dylan Holloway and Philip Broberg. A team with a lot of cap space could submit an offer sheet with a steep price tag that the Stars couldn't match. While the Stars will have around 41 million to work with next summer, they must use it for the other young cornerstone players. Logan Stankoven and Mavrik Bourque will want bridge contracts, and Jake Oettinger will also want a piece of the available salary cap.
While keeping all the young pieces in Dallas will be challenging, the Stars must keep Johnston after the last two seasons. His hockey IQ and selflessness have contributed to why the Stars reached the Western Conference Finals the past two seasons. Let's look at what a realistic contract will look like to keep Johnston in Dallas.
Let's rule out a bridge contract right off the bat. Based on Johnston's stats and other teams' desire to sign him, the Stars will look to lock him up long-term. While a seven or eight-year deal seems plausible, Johnston will probably sign an eight or nine-year deal worth 72 million dollars. That would keep other teams from submitting offer sheets and would keep Johnston happy. He's worth 72 million dollars, and I'm sure other fans would agree with me on this. Let's lock him up for the next decade and watch him torment the league.