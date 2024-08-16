What could a realistic Jamie Benn extension look like?
By Brian Sweet
Jamie Benn has been a Dallas Star his entire career. It all started when the Stars drafted him with the 129th pick in the 2007 NHL Draft. He began his NHL career three years later in 2010, and scored 22 goals. With his current contract ending after this upcoming season, the Stars have a choice to make with him. The Stars can let him sign elsewhere or re-sign him. Let's look at what a reasonable contract would look like for him.
Before we get into what his next contract will look like, let's go over some of the memorable achievements that Benn has created with the Stars. One of the many achievements is that Benn has skated over 1000 games in the Stars uniform. The only other time it's happened was when Mike Modano was with the Stars. To pass Modano in the Stars' record books is a massive accomplishment for any player with this organization.
Benn even won the Art Ross Trophy during the 2014-15 season. Winning the Art Ross Trophy means you have the most goals and assists in the entire league at the end of the regular season. I remember when it came down to the final game to win the trophy against John Tavares. Benn recorded four points in the final game of the year to clinch the trophy. It was probably one of the most exhilarating games at the American Airlines Center that season. You can check out the highlights of that thrilling game below.
Now that we have looked at some of Benn's accomplishments with the Stars, let's turn our attention to his next contract. We can already rule out him getting another eight-year extension. With Benn at 35 years old, the Stars won't put themselves in a Ryan Suter 2.0 situation. Dallas Stars General Manager Jim Nill learned his lesson from that contract. I think seeing a two-year contract worth two million is more reasonable. That gives the Stars flexibility to sign the future of the franchise.
Watching the contract talks play out next free agency with Benn will be interesting. The Stars will focus more on the younger players like Wyatt Johnston and Jake Oettinger. If this is the final season with Benn on the Stars, it's been an honor to watch him as a fan and cover him as a journalist. Benn has done so much for the organization that I wouldn't be surprised if the organization retires his number. Hopefully, this will not be the last season with Jamie Benn and he will finish his entire career here in Texas.