Why Jason Robertson's hat trick last night will motivate the Stars
By Mahima Masih
The Dallas Stars are up 2-1 in the Western Conference Finals against the Edmonton Oilers. Game three was another resounding success on the road during the postseason was due to Jason Robertson’s hat trick. With his last goal before this coming in Game 5 against Vegas, let’s look at why this hat trick is so important.
The Stars were not struggling despite Robertson’s 10-game goal drought these playoffs. One good aspect of their commitment to playing an overall team game is that if one player is having issues or even just not producing as much, that can be covered by other parts of the lineup.
But this Dallas Stars team is not focused on just being good enough. It’s about being the best. And a team cannot be its best if its top players aren’t rolling like usual.
Robertson and Roope Hintz have been tied together for the past several seasons and were one of the top lines for several seasons in the NHL with Joe Pavelski. While Pavelski is being used more elsewhere in the lineup during the postseason, Robertson and Hintz still have years of chemistry and instinct together.
With Hintz missing the past four games due to an injury (the extent of which will be secret until the summer), Robertson was also missing his right-hand man. Hintz assisted on the first two of Robertson’s goals, and it’s not a surprise that his return elevated his linemate. Putting Seguin back with them is smart because they’ve had some success together during the regular season.
Looking more specifically at his hat trick goals, Robertson explains things best: “I got the first one and then I’m like ok I’m going to shoot everything... it’s one of those things, you just gain confidence.”
And confidence he gained. When it came to the third goal, Robertson said during the interview on SportsNet, “I don’t know if I’d have done that if I didn’t score two goals.” Production and confidence often go hand-in-hand. That first goal burst the dam on his drought. Confidence flowed from that, and goals that evaded Robertson firmly landed in the back of the net.
On his third goal, Robertson gives credit to the Stars goalie coach and learning from the goalies in practice. The vision and patience to jam the puck into the small opening between the goalie’s skate and the post dictated by his confidence building throughout the game. The Stars' effort is truly a team effort from every player, and now we even see every coach. With Robertson’s production back and the speedy Hintz by his side, they are a duo that can contend with any other in the league.