Wish Upon A Star: Top center targets for Stars to target in NHL Draft (Part 2 of 2)
By Brian Sweet
Welcome back to the last installment today of Wish Upon A Star. This morning, we looked at some of the Centers the Stars could select with the 29th overall pick in the 2024 NHL Draft. This afternoon, we will look at some of the Centers the Stars could take later in the draft. The Stars have had great success finding players who can be the next face of the franchise late in the draft. The Stars got Jamie in the fifth round of the 2007 NHL Draft, and now he's the franchise's captain.
The Stars might have found another one in last year's draft with Angus MacDonnell. He was drafted in the sixth round of the draft and put up 32 goals and 30 assists with the Mississauga Steelheads of the OHL last season. He could be a late-draft success like Jamie Benn was. However, the Stars shouldn't stop there and look for more this season. Let's look at some late draft Center gems the Stars should keep their eye on.
Wish Upon A Star: Top center targets for Stars to target in NHL Draft (Part 2 of 2)
Jack Berglund
Berglund is a Center that isn't one of the flashiest players but can develop into one. His composure in the middle of a play is a trait that has attracted GM's attention. He is projected to be selected between the third and fifth rounds of the Draft. I wouldn't be surprised if he dropped further than that. He is a raw talent that needs to be refined overseas or in the AHL. He would be a perfect flyer selection for the Stars if available in the later rounds.
Maximilian Curran
Curran is a Center who plays his best game in the offensive zone with his ability to set up his teammates for goals. During my research on him, he seems to have a staggered offensive game where he scores in spurts here and there. That will have his draft stock trending downward into the later rounds. That's where the Stars rescue and turn him into another scoring threat by developing him in the AHL. He could end up being this year's MacDonell.
Thomas Desruisseaux
Desruisseaux could be a late-round edition of Logan Stankoven if the Stars are lucky enough to draft him. He scored 16 goals and recorded 44 assists for the Chicoutimi Sagueneens of the QMJHL last season. He needs to work on his defensive game to make it to the NHL. He's got the scoring touch to produce goals. Desruisseaux needs to work on his defense mainly. Luckily, the Stars have time to give him to develop into a late-round draft steal with all the talent above him.