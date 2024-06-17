Wish Upon A Star: Top defensemen for Stars to target in NHL Draft (part 2 of 2)
By Brian Sweet
Welcome back to the second half of our Wish Upon A Star installment on Defensemen that the Stars could draft in the upcoming NHL Draft. We mentioned some very talented prospects who could be selected with the 29th pick this year. E.J. Emery was the first prospect I mentioned in the article this morning. His ability to track down the puck and provide aggressiveness could sway the Stars to draft and develop him in the minor leagues.
The second prospect we looked at was Stian Solberg. Solberg has been nicknamed the most dangerous player in the NHL Draft. His aggressiveness on the ice will terrorize opponents on the Stars' schedule for future generations. The last player mentioned this morning was Aron Kiviharju. He's a Finnish defenseman who could join the ranks of the Finnish Mafia in Dallas. He's a left-handed defenseman that the Stars could end up drafting to restock that position.
The Stars don't have a second-round draft pick due to the Tanev trade. Here are more defensemen that the Stars could end up drafting if they trade back into the second round.
Wish Upon A Star: Top defensemen for Stars to target in NHL Draft (part 2 of 2)
Adam Jiricek
Jiricek is a right-handed defenseman from the Czech Republic. He is the younger brother of David Jiricek, who is with the Columbus Blue Jackets. His draft stock will probably tank due to blowing out his right knee in the World Junior Championship. One of the things he will need to improve on is his skating ability. According to scouts, that can be ironed out in the minor leagues while he develops. He has the potential to be a top defender, and the Stars could take a flyer on him in the later rounds.
Leo Sahlin Wallenius
Wallenius is another defenseman prospect that the Stars could end up drafting in the second round. The young Swede can provide an offensive game while also shutting down opponents. He recorded 11 goals and 31 assists in Sweden's junior hockey league. The Stars wouldn't have to worry about skating issues like Jiricek, and his hockey IQ is through the roof. He would be a second-round steal if the Stars snagged him.
Tory Pitner
Pitner is another defenseman who could be a late-round steal for the Stars. He will need some work with the minor league coaches before he's added to the roster in Dallas. He can decipher a play before it develops and shut it down before it happens. Another thing to like about him is he knows when to be physical and not to be. Once Pitner improves his offensive game, Pitner could be a robbery of a steal in this year's draft.