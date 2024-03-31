Wyatt the Kraken Slayer: Johnston's goal leads the Stars to a road trip sweep
The Dallas Stars played in another playoff atmosphere tonight as they took on the Seattle Kraken. It took until the second period when Wyatt Johnston opened the scoring. It helped the Stars win 3-0 tonight. Here are the three takeaways from tonight's win.
By Brian Sweet
It felt like another playoff game tonight in Seattle as the Stars took on the Kraken to wrap up their four-game road trip. It looked like it would be one of those 1-0 hockey wins for either team until Wyatt Johnston gave Kraken fans flashbacks. Johnston's goal helped the Stars win 3-0 over the Kraken and sweep their four-game road trip.
They won their seventh straight game which ties the franchise record. Jake Oettinger picked up his 9th career shutout. This win helps the Stars prepare for the NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs which is just around the corner. Here are the three takeaways from tonight's win against the Kraken.
Dallas Stars vs. Seattle Kraken Recap: 3. Wyatt Johnston makes his landlord proud
Joe Pavelski must have heard You Raise Me Up by Josh Groban watching that textbook deflection goal from Johnston to open the scoring. That was Johnston's tenth goal in the past 12 games. At first, it looked like Nils Lundkvist scored it before they showed the replay. He would also record his 100th point on Roope Hintz's empty-net goal.
Johnston will force Jim Nill's hand with his contract extension soon. Fans can see why Pete DeBoer didn't send Johnston to the Windsor Spitfires after nine games. Wyatt will be called upon in the Playoffs to produce some goals, and he showed that with the tip-in goal tonight.
Dallas Stars vs. Seattle Kraken Recap: 2. Defensemen using their sticks
This was probably the best game by the Stars' defensemen tonight. They used their sticks to poke- check the puck away and interrupt any chance of the Kraken scoring. It was brought up during the second intermission on Bally Sports Southwest. It also created multiple chances for the Stars to find the back of the net. This is a good thing with the playoffs around the corner.
Dallas Stars vs. Seattle Kraken Recap: 1. Tanev isn't human
Fans held their breath after watching Chris Tanev leave the ice holding his hand. It looked like his season was over based on the fan base on social media tonight. However, Tanev only needed five minutes to collect himself and return to action tonight. The Stars dodged a major sniper bullet if he plays in the next game against the Buffalo Sabres. Tanev is holding the defense together for the last four games Dallas played. The only thing disappointing is only scoring one goal during the five-minute major. They don't make hockey players like Tanev anymore.