Running on E: Dallas Stars get their revenge on the Oilers 4-1

The Dallas Stars honored Jim Lites and Brendan Morrow the right way this weekend. The Stars got things going in the second period with their first power-play goal in ages, with Matt Duchene scoring the game's first goal. Duchene would score another, triggering an avalanche of goals in the third period to get their revenge on the Edmonton Oilers. The Stars won 4-1 and remain undefeated at home to begin the season. Even though the Stars won, they didn't play their best game this afternoon.

The Stars' passing wasn't as crisp as it should have been. Some ill-advised turnovers almost led to the Oilers scoring the game's first goal. While there were some line changes today, they need to be improved. However, we can't forget the power play goal this afternoon. That was much needed for the Stars today. Let's look at the three takeaways from the game this afternoon.

Dallas Stars vs. Edmonton Oilers: 3. Little mistakes

Let's get the negative out of the way before we get to the positive news. The Stars did not desire the first period. There were little mistakes that the Stars were making in their zone around Jake Oettinger that almost led to turnovers, which could have resulted in goals. That stuff happens occasionally, but it could have been costly to the Stars early on in the game. Hopefully, they continue to work on that at practice.

Dallas Stars vs. Edmonton Oilers: 2. Jake Oettinger

Jake Oettinger was on his game today against the Oilers. Even though he didn't get the shutout, that was a huge win after his massive extension this week. The Stars need Oettinger to play like that if they want to compete for the Stanley Cup in the postseason this year. That was some masterclass goaltending from the man earning the big bucks now. Luckily, he's got a couple of days off before they travel up to Buffalo to take on the Sabres on Tuesday night.

Dallas Stars vs. Edmonton Oilers: 1. Power play goal

My heart skipped a beat when Matt Duchene's shot went in on the power play. When I say the Stars needed that power-play goal in the worst way, I mean it. The Stars broke the power play goal drought and didn't take much time to score it. The Stars got it right to Duchene at the top of the crease, and he fired the puck into the net. While that won't work every game this season, seeing the Stars break the drought today was excellent.

