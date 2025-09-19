Sights and sounds from Day 2 of Dallas Stars training camp

The Dallas Stars broke ground on training camp yesterday and got to work on getting ready for the season to begin next month. Things were a bit different since there's a new coaching staff in town with the departure of Pete DeBoer and the hiring of Glen Gulutzan. Their drills and formations were some of the things they worked on yesterday. Today was a bit different because they were working with the team on preparing for tomorrow's preseason game against the St. Louis Blues. Here's more on what happened during training camp today.

Dallas Stars Training Camp: Thomas Harley Class Clown

It seems like Thomas Harley is in good spirits after talking with the media today about some of the new drills they are currently learning. He liked how Dallas Stars Assistant Coach Neil Graham explained the drills to the players, showing them how it would help them this season. When Owen Newkirk asked why that was important, Harley said, "Because we're stupid." You have to love the humor that Harley brings to the locker room.

Harley will be a key player for the Dallas Stars this season. He's Miro Heiskanen's second-in-command on the blue line among the Stars' defensemen. If the Stars even want to make the Stanley Cup Finals, Harley will have to be at the top of his game. It's also a contract season for the young Harls as well. Don't be surprised if Harley has another elite season as a defenseman for the Stars. The direction of their season could depend on how well he plays this season.

Dallas Stars Training Camp: Jason Robertson admitted he rushed back from injury

Do you remember last season when Jason Robertson was out with that foot injury to begin the season? Well, when talking with the media, Robertson said he should not have rushed back from that injury because there were times last season he felt lost on the ice. That's a good thing for a veteran player like Robertson to realize that. It means that Robertson is learning that trying to get back fast could be detrimental to the team's performance on the ice. I respect him for admitting that this morning.

He also mentioned that he's completely healthy and ready for the season to begin. He has a chip on his shoulder this year since the Winter Olympics are next year, and he's one of the players expected to make Team USA for the Olympics if he has a good first half of the season. That's something that I would love to see Jake Oettinger and Robertson make the team. Team USA would benefit from both of the U.S.-born players. Tune in tomorrow when we get you ready for the first preseason game of the year against the St. Louis Blues.