Snake Bitten: Dallas Stars fail to capitalize on scoring chances in 4-2 loss

Buffalo needs to do whatever it takes to keep Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen. He might be their future goaltender based on how he went "X-Games mode" against the Stars. Luukkonen stonewalled the Stars' offense as they lost 4-2 to kick off their East Coast trip. The Stars were outplayed by the Sabres in almost every aspect tonight. I also don't know if the Stars got any sleep last night because they looked tired on the ice tonight.

Stars' fans must credit the Sabres for defending their home ice tonight. They pressured Jake Oettinger and scored on their opportunities. The Stars got plenty of grade-A chances to score, but the Sabres prevented the puck from going into the net. The Stars will have games like this throughout the season. The only thing the Stars can do now is move forward and prepare for the Boston Bruins. Here are the three takeaways from tonight's loss to the Buffalo Sabres.

Dallas Stars vs. Buffalo Sabres Recap: 3. Power Outage

When will the turmoil end for the Dallas Stars and having an extra man on the ice? I don't think I've seen a worse power play than what Stars fans are witnessing. The Stars had the extra-man advantage three times tonight and couldn't put it in the back of the net. I know they can pass the puck very well on the power play. I wish they could convert these opportunities to punish their opponent. The Stars won't beat Boston if they can't score on the power play on Thursday.

Dallas Stars vs. Buffalo Sabres Recap: 2. Playing down to their opponent

Once again, the Stars play down to an opponent with a worse record than theirs. The Stars should have had the game wrapped up midway through the second period. However, they thought they could just take their time to score the first goal of the game. They made a couple of mistakes, which led to two goals in 84 seconds for the Sabres in the second period. They must take their opponent out of the game early to prevent scenarios like tonight.

Dallas Stars vs. Buffalo Sabres Recap: 1. Not tying up sticks in front of the net

The Stars' defensemen did not tie up the Sabres' sticks in front of the net. The Stars allowed the Sabres to have tons of rebound chances in front of Jake Oettinger tonight. Because they didn't tie up sticks in front of the net, Peyton Krebs could knock a puck out of midair in front of Oettinger for the game's first goal. The lack of defense in front of Oettinger was subpar tonight, leading to the Sabres finding a spark on offense. The Bruins will feast on Thursday if the Stars don't learn from tonight's loss.

