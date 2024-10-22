The Dallas Stars look to dull the Buffalo Sabres tonight in New York

The Dallas Stars are on the East Coast for two exciting matchups this week. The Stars are taking on the Buffalo Sabres in their first stop on this road trip out east. The Stars got their revenge against the Edmonton Oilers on Saturday and put last year to rest. The Stars will be taking on a desperate Sabres team tonight. Just because they are at the bottom of the division doesn't mean you can take the night off. Jake Oettinger is going to need all the help he can get.

This will be the first game with a complete and healthy lineup. Mavrik Bourque has returned from his preseason injury, while Tyler Seguin and Matt Dumba are returning tonight against the Sabres. It will be interesting to see how the team does with everyone healthy. We learned from the first few games that if there is an injury, the next person can step up and fill in. Let's look at the three keys of the game tonight against the Buffalo Sabres.

Dallas Stars vs. Buffalo Sabres Preview: 3. Be yourself

The Stars need to relax and play their brand of hockey tonight. It seemed like the team was stiff and on edge in the first half of Saturday's game. Since they don't need to prove anything against the Buffalo Sabres tonight, they should just relax and have fun on the ice. While a win would be nice, I want to see the team have fun on the ice tonight before Thursday's matchup with the Boston Bruins. A relaxed Dallas Stars team is a deadly one to go up against.

Dallas Stars vs. Buffalo Sabres Preview: 2. Shut down Tage Thompson

While JJ Peterka is near the top of the goal-scoring list for the Sabres this season, I'm more concerned with Tage Thompson tonight. Thompson has been a crafty hockey player who has tripped up the Stars with some fantastic puck work and the ability to score. The Stars must be alert when Thompson enters the zone tonight. They also must treat him like he's the "Connor McDavid" of the Sabres. If the Stars can stop both of these players, they should easily win the game tonight in Buffalo.

Dallas Stars vs. Buffalo Sabres Preview: 1. Don't strand Oettinger

Let's have a better game tonight and ensure that Oettinger gets the help he needs in the Stars' zone. I don't want to see him scrambling for the puck in front of him while the defenders in front of the net are staring at him. If one of the Stars touches the puck, it must be advanced up ice and out of the Stars' zone. The more relaxed Oettinger is, the better he will play against the Sabres tonight. If the Stars can help Oettinger tonight, he should be ready for the Bruins on Thursday night.

Check out more Blackout Dallas Articles