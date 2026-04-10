Stars-Wild prove Thursday next week's playoff series will be a dandy

About halfway through the third period of Thursday's game between the Stars and the Minnesota Wild, in a game that previewed a guaranteed first-round matchup of the Stanley Cup playoffs, ESPN play-by-play announcer Bob Wichusen's rhetorical question perfectly summed up the game's feel.

"Do these teams know this isn't a playoff game?"

About two game minutes later, the Stars took the lead, 5-4, when Jason Robertson's seeing-eye wrist shot went through the legs of Wild forward Michael McCarron and found the right side of the far post. Wichusen exploded alongside the American Airlines Center as the goal proved the game-winner, lifting the Stars to a four-point lead over the Wild in the Central Division. A Stars loss would have tied the teams at 102 points apiece.

Instead, that playoff series that begins next week should carry a Dallas advantage. The Stars haven't yet locked up that No. 2 spot in the division, but two wins in their final three games would seal things. Dallas hosts the New York Rangers in the home finale Saturday, then closes the regular season with road games at Toronto on Monday and Buffalo on Wednesday.

What a spectacular comeback by the Stars. Simultaneously, what a bad collapse by the Wild, who had never lost in regulation this season when leading after 2 periods.



Should be an exciting playoff series to say the least. — 🅿️atrick Hayslip (@PatrickHayslip) April 10, 2026

For the longest time, Thursday, Stars fans looked like they would be disappointed. Minnesota dominated play for the first 30 minutes and led 3-1 after Kirill Kaprizov scored at the 6:39 mark of the second. A pair of fourth-liners, though, did what they do best and brought serious energy to tie things later in the period. Colin Blackwell pulled the Stars within a goal when he skated right down the middle of the ice and potted home a snapshot. Cameron Hughes followed at 16:16 by putting home a rebound off Blackwell's shot in the crease for the 29-year-old's first career goal.

In the third, with renewed verve, the Stars took control. Mikko Rantanen re-tied the game less than a minute in after Ryan Hartman's power-play goal at the end of the second provided the Wild a one-goal lead going into the break. Robertson then scored his 42nd to give Dallas the last goal it would need.

Though it was hardly the last stand the Stars had to make. Minnesota, which had scored three power-play goals on four tries, earned a fifth 5-on-4 advantage in the game's final minutes. Dallas, with the league's No. 11 penalty kill, held off the Wild barrage as increasing fan fervor gave the final minute of play a postseason atmosphere. A major scuffle that involved all 11 skaters - Minnesota had pulled goalie Filip Gustavsson - with 14.4 seconds provided the perfect cherry on top.

Hughes and Rantanen get into it, then Harley wrestles Boldy to the ice and Boldy frees himself and unloads 2 big punches at Harley on the ice. 14.4 left, refs sorting out the penalties, but Hughes, Boldy, Rantanen and Harley sent to the room — Michael Russo (@RussoHockey) April 10, 2026

If it didn't get Stars fans and Wild fans ready for next week, nothing will. This ought to be good.