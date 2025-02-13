Suomi: Three Keys of the Game for Finland against Team USA

The 4 Nations tournament is underway, and let's say the NHL got something right for once. Last night's game was exciting, as Team Canada won in overtime and earned two points. I can only imagine what tonight's game against USA and Finland will bring for hockey fans glued to their couches. I can't leave the Finnish Mafia hanging, so let's look at what Finland is up against tonight as they take on Team USA.

They are playing against one of the best American goaltenders in today's game. Painfully, I'm not talking about Jake Oettinger. Connor Hellebuyck is getting the start tonight against Finland. It will be interesting to see if Finland has the scoring talent to break Hellebuyck between the pipes tonight. I can't wait for another exciting night of hockey on the television. Let's review the three keys of the game tonight for Finland as they look to upset Team USA to begin their run for the title.

Finland Three Keys of the Game: 3. Get Roope Hintz the puck

Roope Hintz is one heck of a gem on Team Finland tonight. Their coaching staff has to get Hintz the puck if they want any chance of beating Team USA. He knows more about Hellebuyck and what he brings experience as a goaltender. Playing Winnipeg four times a season gives Hintz a lot of experience trying to score against Hellebuyck. If their coaching staff can't give Hintz the puck tonight, it could be a long game for Finland against Team USA tonight.

Finland Three Keys of the Game: 2. Slow Down Auston Matthews

Finland will have a tough night trying to slow down one of the best scorers in the game tonight, Auston Matthews. Stars fans know how good of a scorer he can be because he usually scores a goal when the Stars play the Toronto Maple Leafs. The last thing Finland can do is leave Matthews out in front of Juuse Saros for free goals.

They also have to guard Brady and Matthew Tkachuk tonight. Those two players are very physical at the front of the net, so I expect Finland to have their hands full with the United States tonight. Team USA's hockey team best resembles a battleship with 16 massive cannons pointing forward. It will be a gigantic task to slow down one of the best teams in the tournament. Their team has to be on their "A Game" defensively, or else Matthews and the rest of Team USA will eat them for dinner tonight.

Finland Three Keys of the Game: 1. Juuse Saros needs help

I feel bad for Juuse Saros tonight. He's against one of the best United States teams ever assembled. He will need all his teammates' help to upset Team USA tonight. The last thing Finland can allow is for Team USA to gain all the momentum tonight. Every point counts in this tournament if Finland wants to play in the Championship game next week.

Finland needs to defend its net like its life depends on it. They can't take one shift off against a well-built team like Canada's. If Finland lets down Soros tonight, it can kiss the three points it can earn against Team USA goodbye.

Check out our latest Blackout Dallas Articles