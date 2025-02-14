Super Tkachuk Brothers: United States massacres Finland 6-1

That was quite the introduction last night to the 4 Nations Tournament crowd. The only bad thing was that I wished Team USA had saved some goals for the next game. Once the United States got its chainsaw up and running, it was time for Finland to head to the exits. The United States ended up winning 6-1 over Finland in a dominating fashion. The United States proved that they belong in the hockey world with their talent

I was slightly worried in the first period because Connor Hellebuyck let in an easy goal. However, I should shut up and wait until the third period to become concerned. The United States flashed their wings of brilliance and showed the scoring depth even though the Tkachuk brothers combined for four of the six goals last night. Outside of them are many players who can show off their offensive brilliance. Here are the three takeaways from the United States beating Finland 6-1.

Team USA vs. Finland Recap: 3. Cold feet in the first period

Team USA would need time to get things going in the first period. With many players playing together for the first time, getting chemistry going could take a few minutes. Once a couple of goals were scored, you could tell it was game over for Finland last night. Team USA will do okay in this tournament now that they broke the ice last night. I would hate to be Canada after seeing the destruction that the United States showed last night.

Team USA vs. Finland Recap: 2. Hellebuyck redemption

Hellebuyck got some redemption after giving up a goal in the first period. After giving up that goal, he was lights out for the game. He showed why the Dallas Stars hate when he's between the pipes when they take on the Winnipeg Jets. There's a reason why the Jets are doing so well this season, and it's because of how he plays. I wish he had taken on Team Canada instead of Finland unless they saved him for next week's championship game.

Team USA vs. Finland Recap: 1. Super Tkachuk Brothers

Who knew two brothers were going to dominate the ice last night? It's great when the Tkachuk brothers play for your country, but it is a pain when you go up against them. Brady and Matthew Tkachuk were the conductors of the offense last night, and USA fed off the momentum they created on the ice. My only negative about them last night was that they didn't save that performance when they took on Canada. It would have been nice to see that happen against our northern neighbors.

Who knows, maybe they will have an encore performance against another team down the road in this tournament. All fans should know is they can't let last night's blowout get to their heads. It would be Team USA's immediate downfall in this tournament. Canada won't wait for the United States to make the first move. Sweden learned the hard way on Wednesday night. Canada is the main obstacle for Team USA if they want to win the tournament.

Check out our latest Blackout Dallas Articles