Taking a look at potential Dallas Stars draft pick Justin Carbonneau

The Dallas Stars are looking at all the possibilities for the upcoming NHL Draft this weekend. They are going to look at their needs and draft accordingly, starting on Saturday in the third round of the draft. The Stars could trade up into the earlier rounds, but it's unlikely because it would cause the Stars to give up some good players they want to keep to compete for the Stanley Cup next season. There are a lot of good gems available in the later rounds of the draft this weekend.

We took a look at a pair of 5'7 right wings that have the potential to become the next Logan Stankoven of the team. We also took a look at another wing that will be attending Harvard University in the fall. Let's now take a look at Justin Carbonneau, who is not related to Guy Carbonneau. He's a fast wing that brings a "football mentality" to the ice whenever he takes a shift. Here's why he would bring some scoring and much-needed physicality to the Stars in the future.

Justin Carbonneau played for the Blainville-Boisbriand Armada last season, where he had some impressive numbers as a player. He recorded 46 goals and 43 assists with the Armada in the QMJHL last season. There's a good chance he will return to the team next season or decide to join Boston College in the NCAA. Both would be great options for him since there is no spot for him on the Dallas Stars' roster for next season. It would be wise for him to develop his game and grow as a player if the Stars decide to draft him.

He is a right wing player who doesn't stray away from taking or delivering contact. That's the type of player the Stars need right now as they look to get back to the Western Conference Finals and try to make the Stanley Cup Finals next season. While he won't be ready for NHL action once the Stars draft him, allowing him to develop as a player would be the greatest thing for him at the moment. There will be plenty of other times when the Stars will be competing for the Stanley Cup in the future, with him on the team, if the Stars decide to draft him.

