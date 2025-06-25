Taking a look at potential Dallas Stars draft pick Lirim Amidovski

The Dallas Stars are getting ready for the NHL Draft in LA this weekend as they are preparing to make draft selections on day two of the draft. The Stars lost their first round pick in the trade they made with San Jose back in February. However, that doesn't mean the Stars are hard at work going over all the final scouting reports and making a short list of their favorites who will be in the later portion of the draft on Saturday. It will be a fun weekend to see who becomes the latest draft class for the Stars.

Today, we went over the right wing position and talked about some players the Stars would be interested in if they fell into the third round of the draft. From a couple of skilled 5'7 wings to a player who's attending Harvard University to play hockey next season, we've covered it all. To wrap up our articles for today, let's take a look at a two-way wing that was in the OHL Top Prospects game this past season. Here's more on Lirim Amidovski and why his ability to be a two-way player is what the Stars are looking for.

Lirim Amidovski played for the North Bay Battalion this past season, recording 19 goals and 13 assists. He can handle the puck while waiting for the play to unfold and pass the puck to open teammates up the ice. He is also a physical player, which is something the Stars are looking to upgrade in terms of being the team that pushes other teams around on the ice. While he is a very young player, he can continue to develop with the Battalion next season in the OHL.

The Stars have a ton of options to restock the right wing position in this year's draft if they want to. All the players I went over today have the ability and the tools to become a cornerstone player with the Dallas Stars in the future. I trust Jim Nill will make the right choice on who to draft at this position this weekend. Whatever Nill decides to do, I will fully support his decisions 100%. He is a two-time GM of the Year Award winner and knows the type of players the Stars need to fill the prospect pool.