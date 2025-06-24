Taking a look at potential Dallas Stars draft pick Noah Read

The Dallas Stars are preparing for the 2025 NHL Draft in LA, coming up this weekend. All eyes are going to be on Jim Nill to see what he's going to do with the upcoming draft picks he has after the Mikko Rantanen trade at the deadline this past season. Without a pick until the third round, the Stars will have to do their due diligence in selecting the next wave of talent that could be on their roster shortly. Let's start with a player no one is talking about, Noah Reed.

Read signed an OHL Scholarship & Development Agreement with the Knights back in 2024. He scored 12 goals and recorded 22 assists this past season, which is pretty good, especially when you are on a loaded team like the London Knights in the OHL. That's a pretty good amount for a player that might not be getting top-six minutes every night. The reason why Read is projected to go late in the NHL Draft is because of his age and consistency. I think that will cause him to drop to the third round of the draft, even though he's projected in the second round.

This might be a good thing for the Stars because they are known for picking up solid talent late in the draft. Look at how the Stars were able to get Jamie Benn late in the draft when Dallas selected him. Now, Benn is looking to become the next Dirk Nowitzki of Dallas Sports lore. I'm not saying Noah Read would do the same thing, but look at the results of how the Stars can find talent late in the draft. It could happen, even though I don't think it will, since he's projected in the second round. This is just one of the many prospects we will take a look at today. Stay tuned for more prospect profiles.

