Taking a look at potential Dallas Stars draft pick Tomás Poletín

The Dallas Stars are preparing for the 2025 NHL Draft, which is coming up shortly. The Stars might not have a new head coach when the draft comes along, but it doesn't stop the Stars from picking talent to join their prestigious franchise. The Stars are the top team that NHL prospects want to be drafted by this year. That's a pretty big compliment for Jim Nill and what the Stars have been able to accomplish over the last few seasons. Just goes to show that being kind can go a long way.

We talked about left wing Noah Green at noon this afternoon as a potential draft pick for the Stars. While he probably won't be there in the third round for the Stars to draft him, don't be surprised if the Stars pick him up if he starts to slide near when they are about to make a selection. He's a good left wing player with a lot of upside if the Stars can develop him. The fact that Green won the Memorial Cup with the London Knights this past season.

Another left wing player the Stars should keep an eye on is Tomás Poletín. Unfortunately, the image database doesn't have a picture of him to use for the article, but he's a great left wing player with a lot of upside the Stars could use in the future. The 6-foot-1 Czech has potential but needs to work on winning foot races with other players. That's why his draft stock could fall into the Stars' lap in the third round. It would be a gamble, but a good gamble if Poletín can learn to skate fast and score.

While this might not be the Stars' third-round pick, it could potentially be the first pick of the Stars in this year's NHL Draft. I mentioned that the Stars might not get any flashy picks because they are beginning the draft in the third round this season. I think the Stars could luck out with Poletín if he continues to develop his game into the type the Stars are wanting out of him. Let's see what the Stars are looking for when they make their first selection in the third round of the draft. We have more prospect profiles later this afternoon.

