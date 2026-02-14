Team USA looks to lock up its quarterfinal bye with a win over Denmark this afternoon

Even though it took Team USA a while to get the offense going, they showed they have a solid team in their win over Latvia. Now they face a tougher opponent this afternoon when they take on Denmark. Unfortunately for Dallas Stars fans, they will have to wait for Jake Oettinger's Olympic debut since Jeremy Swayman is starting between the pipes this afternoon. Even though Oettinger isn't starting, this is an important game for Team USA to lock up their bye. Here are the four keys to the game against Denmark.

Team USA vs. Team Denmark: 4. Shut down Denmark

I don't even want to see Denmark score today. This should be a game by Team USA where they run up the score until they have their semifinal appearance locked down. I want no doubt by the end of the game that the USA and Canada are deadlocked for a Goal Medal match. Time to show the world the quality of offense that the United States can put out any given day on an ice rink. Shut out Denmark and send some warning shots to Team Canada, we are coming for the gold medal.

Team USA vs. Team Denmark: 3. Get the offense going early

Team USA has to get its offense going earlier than it did in the first game. Denmark is a step up from their first opponent and actually has some decent players on their team. Their goal for today's offense is to run up the score and clinch their spot in the semifinals. They don't need to tucker themselves out by playing in the quarterfinals. Just like Team Finland did, run up the score and make sure that Jake Oettinger can start in his first Olympic game tomorrow.

Team USA vs. Team Denmark: 2. Shut down Nikolaj Ehlers

Swayman is going to have a tough time this afternoon going up against Nikolaj Ehlers. While Team Denmark is not loaded with NHL talent, Ehlers looks to help Denmark position itself for the quarterfinals today. Charlie McAvoy and his defensive partner will have the honors of trying to slow down one of the best scorers in the Western Conference last season. Team USA would be well on its way to securing a quarterfinal bye if it shut down Ehlers.

Team USA vs. Team Denmark: 1. Let the Otter rest for tomorrow

Since Swayman is playing today, it makes sense that if they lock up their semifinal spot today, Jake Oettinger would play tomorrow. Oettinger is probably going to go into demon mode when he returns home after being named the third-string goalie at the Winter Olympics. While I'm sure fans are happy to see Oettinger live out his dream in Italy, having a motivated, healthy goaltender when the season resumes at the end of the month is much better.