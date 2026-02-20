Team USA looks to move on to take on Canada in the gold medal game

One half of the gold medal game is already solidified. With Team Canada's win over Finland this morning, they are moving on to the gold medal game. They will await the winner of this afternoon's game between Team Slovakia and Team USA. The United States would like to go 2-for-2 against Canada in the gold medal game, but a young and hungry Slovakia team stands in its way. Here are the four keys to the game this afternoon between Team USA and Slovakia.

Team USA vs. Team Slovakia Preview: 4. Just bury them

Team USA needs to bury Slovakia and get it over with. There's no need to allow them to hang around and remain in the game this afternoon. The longer they hang around with Team USA, the more momentum they will feel. Team USA would be wise to have this game wrapped up by the end of the first period, so Slovakia knows they belong in the bronze medal game. It would also send a warning shot to Canada that they want to go 2-for-2 in gold medal games in Italy.

Team USA vs. Team Slovakia Preview: 3. Make Connor Hellebuyck's job easy

If Team USA wants to get revenge for what happened at the 4 Nations Tournament last year, making Connor Hellebuyck's job easy today should be another key to the game. Connor Hellebuyck is going to get ambushed by so many Slovaks today, as they would love to pull off the upset against Team USA. Clearing the puck and making sure they don't get any second-chance rebounds would make Hellebuyck's life 100 times easier this afternoon.

Team USA vs. Team Slovakia Preview: 2. Shut down Juraj Slafkovský

Juraj Slafkovský is going to do everything in his power to send Slovakia to the gold medal game this afternoon. This is one of the many players Team USA needs to stop to reach the gold medal game. He's going to be trying to capitalize on second-chance opportunities in front of Connor Hellebuyck. Team USA needs to box him out and take the puck away from him in their zone. That's how good a player he is, and he could send the USA to the bronze medal game if they don't cover him.

Team USA vs. Team Slovakia Preview: 1. Time for the Tkachuk brothers to score

Two players that need to find their offensive firepower this afternoon are Brady and Matthew Tkachuk. Everyone thinks they don't belong on Team USA because they don't score in every game they play for the United States. I would love for both brothers to shut everyone up by scoring multiple goals against Slovakia. It would be so cool to see them lead the team in scoring chances and goals this afternoon. There's a reason why Bill Guerin put them on the team.