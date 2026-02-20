Team Canada sends Team Finland to the bronze medal game with a last-second goal

I thought I would never get this postgame article published due to the website traffic on Voltax, but here it is. Team Canada and Team Finland entered the game with one mission: reach the gold medal game. Team Finland got a quick goal from Mikko Rantanen to open up the scoring early. However, Canada's offense was too much for Finland in the end as they lost 3-2. Here are the four takeaways for Team Canada as they prepare to reclaim the gold medal on Sunday.

Team Canada vs. Team Finland: 4. Team Finland decided to show up

Team Canada was ready to go, but ultimately, Finland played with a lot of heart at the beginning of the game. You could tell Finland wanted to honor those players who won the gold in the last Olympics by at least making the gold medal game in Italy. Canada has that extra gear that decides to turn when it matters late in games that other countries just don't have. Nothing against Team USA and the heart they have, but Canada has the upper hand when it comes to showing up when it matters.

Team Canada vs. Team Finland: 3. Nathan MacKinnon is on another level internationally

There's a reason why Nathan MacKinnon isn't well-liked amongst Stars fans. The guy knows how to play hockey and be in the right place at the right time for his team. When I saw him going down the left side of my TV screen, I turned it off because I knew there wasn't going to be any overtime. He's just that good of a player when he's on the international stage. I feel like there should be a rule for Team Canada that forces them to put some Amateurs on their team, because it's just too good with all NHL players.

Team Canada vs. Team Finland: 2. I feel bad for the Finnish Mafia

I feel bad for the Finnish Mafia because they deserve to be playing in the gold medal game. There was some controversy at the end of the third period with the penalty they called, but I'm not going to get into that. Our Finnish players in Dallas have done so much for the organization night in and night out that they deserve to at least be in the gold medal game for all their efforts. Unfortunately, the behemoth of hockey known as Canada got in the way.

Team Canada vs. Team Finland: 1. Dallas will still have a shot at having some medalists

Just because Finland lost this morning doesn't mean they are out of the Olympics. They still await the loser of the USA vs. Slovakia game this afternoon for the bronze medal match. The Finnish Mafia can still come away with the bronze medal even though that wasn't their goal. Thomas Harley has a shot at the silver or gold medal, along with Jake Oettinger, depending on whether they beat Slovakia. There's still a chance Dallas has some players coming home with a medal.