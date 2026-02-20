Thomas Harley looks to advance to the gold medal game by beating the Finnish Mafia

Team Canada got a little scare from the Czech Republic on Wednesday. That could have easily gone the other way if Jordan Binnington wasn't laser-focused down the stretch in the third period. However, Team Canada found a way to make it to the semifinals by beating them in overtime with a Mitch Marner overtime goal. Today, they go up against the defending gold medalists, Team Finland, in what is expected to be one heck of a battle between two really good offensive countries when it comes to hockey.

Team Canada is deadset on making it to the gold medal game if Binnington shows up this morning. When he is laser-focused, good luck getting the puck past him at all. Team Finland has the chance to send Thomas Harley back to Dallas with a possible bronze medal if they pull off the upset. It's time for a great game of hockey this morning. Let's examine the four keys of the game as Team Canada looks to advance to the gold medal game over the Finnish Mafia and Team Finland.

Team Canada vs. Team Finland Preview: 4. Get out of Connor McDavid's way

One way Team Canada can get to the gold medal game on Sunday morning is if Connor McDavid shows up and carries the team into the big finale. Sidney Crosby might be out for the remainder of the Olympics due to the knee injury he sustained. I'll be really interested to see if McDavid becomes the leader that he is for the Edmonton Oilers and leads the team. This could be a legacy game for McDavid, and if he shows up on the biggest stage, we will have a new gold medal team.

Team Canada vs. Team Finland Preview: 3. Follow Jon Cooper's command

Jon Cooper is one of the NHL coaches I have a lot of respect for. He knows how to get the most out of an All-Star team like Team Canada. With Crosby out of the game this morning, Cooper is one of the voices Canada needs to listen to to reach the gold medal game. He's going to give the game plan to the team, and if Team Canada follows it, they will be headed to the gold medal match while Team Finland competes for the bronze.

Team Canada vs. Team Finland Preview: 2. Shut down Mikko Rantanen

There's going to be one angry moose on the loose this morning, and it could derail Canada's plan of playing in the gold medal game on Sunday. Mikko Rantanen is one of the most gifted scorers on Finland's team and will be the player that Finland counts on. Team Canada's defense has got to shut down the moose if they want any chance of that gold medal game on Sunday. If Canada can't shut him down, they can enjoy the bronze medal match while Finland defends the gold.

Team Canada vs. Team Finland Preview: 1. Don't get frazzled

One thing that could really get in the way of Team Canada is if Jordan Binnington loses his cool. Look at how he played against the Czech Republic on Wednesday. He got really rattled, and it almost cost Canada a medal. One thing the Canadian leadership needs to do is reassure him that everything will be fine if Finland takes an early lead. If they get the Binnington that showed up on Wednesday, their trip to the gold medal game might be in jeopardy.