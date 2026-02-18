Team USA pulls off an amazing overtime thriller against Sweden

Team USA and Sweden wrapped up the quarterfinals round of the men's hockey tournament in Italy this afternoon. Team USA needed to assert its dominance in the first period to really send a message to Sweden that they were going home today. However, they had to wait until the second period to score a goal by Dylan Larkin, as Team USA eliminated Sweden 2-1, and advanced to face Slovakia in the semifinals. What a solid defensive game by the Americans this afternoon. Here are the four takeaways from the overtime thriller

Team USA vs. Sweden Recap: 4. Great first period between two even teams

Sweden played like they didn't want to go home in the first period. The United States had a rough go of it in the first period, as they have been during the Olympic tournament. It really started to worry me whether Team USA would show up or be on the next flight home to the States. Once the US got things going in the second period, the anxiety started to decrease in my body. Team USA has to stop playing with their food and go full throttle on their opponents.

Team USA vs. Sweden Recap: 3. Dylan Larkin with the beautiful deflection

Dylan Larkin is a true American hero on skates with that beautiful redirect from the Hughes twins. Even though he's a Detroit Red Wing, our fanbase will go back to not rooting for him after the Olympics. He helped Jake Oettinger's gold medal journey continue. If only we still had our good friend Joe Pavelski doing that nightly on Neil Graham's power play. Anyways, that was the turning point of the game, and Team USA would go on to win the game with help from a divisional rival.

Team USA vs. Sweden Recap: 2. What in the Connor Hellebuyck?

Connor Hellebuyck was lights out for Team USA between the pipes this afternoon. Even though I'm a massive Jake Oettinger Truther, Hellebuyck was so zoned in that he stopped Sweden from opening the scoring in the first period. That's the elite goaltending that's needed in order to win the gold medal. Nothing against Oettinger and his ability to tend the net, but they need Hellebuyck's ability to zone in and save the puck. Team USA would be going home if Hellebuyck wasn't between the pipes this afternoon.

Team USA vs. Sweden Recap: 1. Justice for Jake

I know this is a team sport, but you have to feel for Jake Oettinger not being able to get into the game. He hasn't played any minutes in Italy, and the poor man wants to represent his country on the biggest stage. I know that Connor Hellebuyck and Jeremy Swayman are better in terms of save percentage, but Jake must feel really bad not being able to play. While it does mean that he will be coming back to the Stars healthy, all he wanted was a little time in between the pipes in Italy.