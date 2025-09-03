Texas Hockey returns to the DFW Metroplex later this month

The light is now visible at the end of the tunnel. I know most of you have been walking up and down a hallway waiting for the Dallas Stars to return to the ice. Think of it as Mariah Carey's Christmas music defrosting. The Dallas Stars will return to the ice later this month, and everyone should be excited as hockey is finally back. There will be a ton of coverage this month from Blackout Dallas as training camp ramps up at the end of the month. Here are some of the articles that will be published later this month and in October, before the regular season begins.

Blackout Dallas Articles: Dallas Stars Stock Exchange

One of the articles we will write during the preseason games is the Dallas Stars Stock Exchange. This will be covering prospects that could earn a spot in Cedar Park this season or could be packing their bags the next day and returning to their junior clubs. We will ensure you know who the best prospects are playing during the preseason and who some key names to watch are as the preseason progresses. That will be one of our article series that we will be writing.

Blackout Dallas Articles: Preseason Rankings

One of the articles coming later this month will be our Central Division preseason rankings. We've done these articles in the past and have graded how each team in the Central Division did during the offseason. There will be a different order than they were last season since each team in the Central Division changed over the offseason. Don't think that the Dallas Stars have first place locked up since we covered the team. You never know who could be ranked number one in the division this season.

Blackout Dallas Articles: Prospect Tournament

One of the upcoming events in the next couple of weeks is the Dallas Stars Prospect Tournament. They will be hosting it at the Comerica Center against the Detroit Red Wings Prospects. We will do our best to cover that event and make sure you know which prospects are close to earning a spot in Cedar Park and which ones need some more development. It's going to be a fun month of covering Dallas Stars hockey here at Blackout Dallas. Stay tuned for upcoming articles throughout the month.

