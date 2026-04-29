Texas Stars hockey is all that we might have left until September

I really don't want hockey to end in Texas anytime soon, but it's starting to look that way after last night's loss to the Minnesota Wild. The Stars are just stalling on even-strength offense and have been outscored 14-3 in that category. With the recent news about the Stars' ECHL affiliate being eliminated last night, the Texas Stars might be the only hockey we have until September. Here's more on what's been happening with the minor league teams in the Stars organization.

Dallas Stars Affiliate Updates: Idaho Steelheads

As mentioned above, they were eliminated by the Allen Americans in five games in the Kelly Cup Playoffs. The Steelheads played their butts off, but the Americans were the better team and deserve to move on to the next round of the playoffs. It was the one team I didn't want the Steelheads to face. Just something about how the Americans had a balanced attack while being physical, which just overwhelmed the Steelheads. It felt like the Steelheads just ended up taking on the wrong team.

The one thing that the Americans had working for them was attacking the front of the net and utilizing screens in front of Jake Barczewski. They also responded accordingly when the Steelheads started to gain momentum. The Steelheads have done well for the Dallas Stars' organization by helping develop some of the team's prospects. I'm sure the Stars and the Steelheads will continue to be partners in developing the future of Texas hockey.

Dallas Stars Affiliate Updates: Texas Stars

The Texas Stars just kicked off their playoff run in the Calder Cup Playoffs last night. They are taking on the Carolina Hurricanes' affiliate, the Chicago Wolves. With Remi Poirier in net, I had a good feeling they would begin their playoff run on the right note as they shut out the Wolves 2-0. Texas was relentless and deserved the win, giving Poirier a shutout to begin the playoffs. The scoring really didn't start until late in the game. Artem Shlaine was able to break down the wall in the third period.

Now let's not spike a football in the end zone, after one hockey game. The Chicago Wolves will probably strike back in Game 2. They are a seasoned postseason team and know what needs to be done to tie the series up. Toby Petersen will have the Stars ready for any Wolves response in Game 2. We will have more updates on the Texas Stars as their series moves along on our social media pages on X and Facebook.

That's it for all the news on the minor league affiliates right now. Hopefully, the Dallas Stars can come back and win the series in seven games against the Minnesota Wild. However, if things don't go their way this week, we have the Texas Stars to watch and cheer on from afar.