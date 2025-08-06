The American Airlines Center is the present and future for the Stars

I hoped you all enjoyed our trip back to the 90s yesterday as we explored Reunion Arena and why it was such a great sports arena back in the day. The Dallas Stars and the Mavericks played there until they moved to the American Airlines Center, which we will be talking about today. The American Airlines Center could sit more people and host more events than Reunion. Let's go over some of the cool things that make the American Airlines Center so great.

One of the most sold-out events at the American Airlines Center in the past month has been the Dallas Wings vs. Indiana Fever matchups. When the Wings announced they were hosting a game at the American Airlines Center, there was so much demand for tickets that they had to go back to the AAC for the second matchup. Even though fans didn't get to see Paige Bueckers vs. Caitlin Clark, it was one of the top events at the American Airlines Center in the last month.

Now, the American Airlines Center is just not known for hosting basketball games. There have been other events that have come to the American Airlines Center. Trans-Siberian Orchestra has been one of the hit events in December. Even the circus has come to town. The Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus has performed at the American Airlines Center since its opening. Those are just some of the non-sporting events that have come to the American Airlines Center.

Next month, a mosh pit will be set up where the Dallas Stars ice rink usually is. Bring Me The Horizon and Motionless in White are coming to the American Airlines Center as part of the USA Ascension Program+ Tour. Not many metal bands usually bring their show to the American Airlines Center. They have had Papa Roach and Rise Against perform earlier this year. Perhaps this marks a turning point for metal bands looking to bring their shows to Dallas and escape the Texas heat.

Lastly, the American Airlines Center has hosted basketball and hockey games. Currently, the Dallas Mavericks are looking to move out of the American Airlines Center into a brand new arena. That's a ways to go from happening, but don't be surprised if the American Airlines Center becomes just a hockey arena once the Mavericks move out. For now, the American Airlines Center will be the destination for some of the sporting events in Dallas. It will have a long future as long as the money is rolling in.

