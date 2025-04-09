The Canucks stun the AAC with five-goal third period to beat the Stars 6-5

The Dallas Stars hosted the Vancouver Canucks at the American Airlines Center tonight. The Stars had a shot coming into tonight's game to secure the second overall seed in the Central Division and home-ice advantage in the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs. Things got off to a good start with two power play goals by Mikko Rantanen and Mason Marchment. However, the Canucks stun the AAC with a five-goal third period to win 6-5 in overtime over the Stars.

"Unacceptable."



Jamie Benn and Mikko Rantanen react to the 6-5 OT loss to Vancouver despite leading 5-2 with one minute remaining ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/w79kbWElvy — Victory+ (@victoryplustv) April 9, 2025

The Stars will need help from the Vegas Golden Knights to lock up home-ice advantage right now. That was an absolute crap shoot from the Stars in the final minute of regulation tonight. After experiencing that, you might give St. Louis the second seed because they look like a playoff team. Pete DeBoer better have an emergency team meeting because tonight's loss was unacceptable. Here are the four takeaways from the loss tonight.

Dallas Stars vs. Vancouver Canucks Recap: 4. The Moose's first goal at the AAC

Since being traded here in March, Mikko Rantanen finally scored his first goal at the American Airlines Center. Poor Demko shouldn't have bothered to save that rocket flying past him and into the net. It was even sweeter because the Stars took advantage of the power play to get the goal scoring going tonight. I wish it meant more with the way the Stars played in the third period tonight. Anyway, let's hope Rantanen shows up in the first round of the playoffs against Colorado.

JOHNNY FEEDS THE MOOOOOOOOSE 🫎 pic.twitter.com/04tMzEwXpM — X - Dallas Stars (@DallasStars) April 9, 2025

Dallas Stars vs. Vancouver Canucks Recap: 3. Intensity

You could tell the Stars were angry about this past weekend tonight and took it out on the Canucks. The fact that Dallas couldn't continue this intensity in the third period and slam the door on the Canucks is surprising. They had a completely different intensity in the first and second period than this past weekend, and turned it off in the third. I hope this version of the Stars shows up Thursday night when the Winnipeg Jets are in town for the massive showdown between the two elite Central Division teams.

Dallas Stars vs. Vancouver Canucks Recap: 2. Casey DeSmith disaster class

What the heck happened to Casey DeSmith at the second intermission? Dude came out in the third period and looked like Ray Charles. Pucks were flying by him, and he was a part of why Vancouver was able to come back and win the game in overtime tonight. Dude completely forgot to play the last 20 minutes of the game, and now the Stars are hoping Vegas wins tonight. I don't know what he's going through now, but he'd better get over it tomorrow. He needs to lock in, or else the Stars won't have a goaltender if Oettinger gets hurt in the playoffs.

Dallas Stars vs. Vancouver Canucks Recap: 1. Epic choke Job

What an absolute complete embarrassment that was from the Stars tonight. When you are up 5-2 with a minute left to go in the third period, that should end up being a win any night of the given week. No way the Stars should be giving up three goals in less than a minute to a team that will most likely be in the draft lottery this year.

I hope DeBoer is seriously having a meeting with the team right now. This defensive effort was unacceptable from everyone (except Jake Oettinger) tonight. They should be celebrating the fact that they have home-ice advantage and not praying for the Vegas Golden Knights to hand it to them on a silver platter. Tomorrow's practice should be lining up along the boards and doing full-rink suicides. The Stars are back Thursday against the Winnipeg Jets.

