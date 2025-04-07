The Dallas Stars give a grim performance against the Minnesota Wild

Think you thought things were turning around from last night, the Dallas Stars said, "think again." Things got off to a good start as the game continued until the third period. That's when the Dallas Stars decided they would just coast to the finish line with a 1-0 lead against the Wild. They were mistaken when the Wild took over the game, as the Stars had to force overtime. Jason Robertson would commit a penalty, and the Wild would win the game 3-2 shortly after they went on the power play in overtime.

Where do you begin with the back-to-back losses this weekend? The fact that the Stars were outshot 17-4 in the third period shows the Stars didn't want to win the game tonight. They should have come out of the locker room after the second intermission and dropped a massive bomb like they did against the Nashville Predators. Thank goodness the Stars are heading home for their final regular-season homestand. Here are the four takeaways from the disappointing loss this afternoon.

Dallas Stars vs. Minnesota Wild Recap: 4. Third Period

Did the Stars pull over on the side of the road with an empty gas tank? They had no energy when the third period began. As mentioned above, the Stars were outshot 17-4 in the third period. Minnesota was hungrier in the third period and overtime, so they won the game against the Stars. That's a second straight loss where the Stars had the lead going into the third period. They can't be complacent with a 1-0 lead; always strive to score more goals.

Dallas Stars vs. Minnesota Wild Recap: 3. Be smarter in overtime

Jason Robertson committed the first sin of 3-on-3 overtime: committing a penalty. Robertson got too close, and the Wild were able to draw a penalty, which led to Minnesota's game-winning goal in overtime. In overtime, you try not to send your opponents on the power play because an extra man can end the game shortly. Just stay away from your opponents in overtime, and the Stars could have possibly come away with the win against the Wild this afternoon.

Dallas Stars vs. Minnesota Wild Recap: 2. Will anyone step up on defense?

Just because Miro Heiskanen is out of the lineup doesn't mean you can take the game off as well. There were even more defensive mistakes, which led the Wild to tie the game and force overtime. Just do your job and help clear the puck out of the Stars' zone. It's so confusing how the Stars forgot to play defense with their number one defenseman out with a knee injury. The defense better step up over the next five games because Miro won't be available for the first round of the playoffs.

Dallas Stars vs. Minnesota Wild Recap: 1. Division title might be in the rearview mirror

The Stars had a chance to tie the Winnipeg Jets at the top of the central division this weekend, and failed to do so. All the Stars had to do was beat the ailing Pittsburgh Penguins and the Wild, and they could have been tied with the Jets heading into the last week of the regular season. Now they need some help from some of the final opponents the Jets have on their schedule, and beat them on Thursday to get back in it. With how the Stars are playing now, it's better to prepare for the Colorado Avalanche.

