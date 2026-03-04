The Dallas Stars acquire defenseman Tyler Myers from Vancouver

The NHL Trade Deadline is in a couple of days, and it's expected to pick up some steam. It already has for the Dallas Stars after they just acquired Tyler Myers from the Vancouver Canucks this morning. The Stars needed to pick up a defenseman for the playoffs, and his 6'8 "height checks that box. I think Lian Bichsel might have just found out who he's going to be paired with. Here's more on the trade and what it means for the Stars moving forward towards the playoffs.

Let's break down the trade details of what Jim Nill gave up for the defenseman. The Stars gave up their 2nd round pick in 2027 and a 2029 fourth-round pick. In return, the Canucks are eating 50% of the remainder of his contract. Once again, another fleece job by the three-time GM of the Year Award winner as the Stars get some more size with the playoffs right around the corner. This checks off one of the needs for the Stars moving forward as they prepare for the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

I don't think that Nill is completely done with the trade deadline just yet. There's still another forward that he would like to add to the roster to help out with the scoring. When you lose a player like Tyler Seguin for the remainder of the season, you need to be able to replace the scoring he brought to the lineup. Don't be surprised if Blake Coleman is the next player coming to the Stars. He has ties to the North Texas area and could really boost the Stars' scoring.

We will have more here at Blackout Dallas if Nill decides to make another move. As of right now, he and his front office are assessing everything they have to make another trade. Could we see one tomorrow or another one later today as well? I don't have the answer to that yet. The only thing I can tell you is the Stars have checked off the defenseman box for the trade deadline. There's still scoring depth that Nill would love to add in the coming days.