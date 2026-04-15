The Dallas Stars and the Buffalo Sabres prep for the Stanley Cup Playoffs tonight

Tonight feels like a preseason game for both of these clubs. Neither the Dallas Stars nor the Buffalo Sabres has much to play for tonight, since neither can advance in the standings. I would expect the Stars and Sabres to have a preseason game tonight and try out different things before the playoffs begin this weekend. With the Stars having Sam Steel return to the lineup, the Stars should feel good about being almost completely healthy for the first round.

Dallas really needs to come out of the gate swinging tonight against Buffalo. After their last game against the Toronto Maple Leafs, their performance felt like they presented a sloppy dish to Gordon Ramsey that tasted really good. That's the best way I can describe the game in Toronto. Dallas needs to play a near-perfect game tonight to put the fanbase at ease ahead of Saturday. Here are the four keys to the game tonight against the Sabres.

Dallas Stars vs. Buffalo Sabres: 4. Try not to look ahead towards Saturday

I know the team is ready to go wild against Minnesota on Saturday, but they need to focus on the game at hand tonight. Looking ahead to Saturday would really put them in a bad position, because they would get into the habit of anticipating who their next playoff opponent will be. I don't mind them focusing on beating Buffalo tonight; they need to be humble and ready to go. Stay in the moment and get one more regular-season win tonight.

Dallas Stars vs. Buffalo Sabres: 3. Secondary scoring

One thing I would love to see happen is the secondary scoring take over tonight's game. Dallas has relied on its top players over the last three seasons to provide postseason offense. The Stars can be really dangerous when their secondary scoring is feeling the momentum from causing havoc. I would like to see our secondary scoring get warmed up in case the top lines have a tough time scoring on Saturday. Goals from Steel and others would send a message to the Wild ahead of Saturday's game.

Dallas Stars vs. Buffalo Sabres: 2. Extrovert Moose on the loose

Mikko Rantanen is the only player from the top lines I want to see play tonight. Jason Robertson and Wyatt Johnston are ready to go, and I'm not worried about them. I'm more worried about the fact that Rantanen has been an introverted moose. Dallas needs him to be an extrovert and score some goals tonight. It would not only help his confidence but also give Glenn Gulutzan some peace of mind heading into the first round, knowing that Rantanen is warmed up for the playoffs.

Dallas Stars vs. Buffalo Sabres: 1. Jake the Great

Another shutout by our favorite Otter is key to Jake Oettinger's game. After posting one against the New York Rangers over the weekend and getting one tonight on the road, heading into the playoffs would send Jake's confidence through the roof. Dallas needs a lot of confidence ahead of their playoff series against the Wild. A resounding win would help their franchise goaltender and their players feel good about Saturday.