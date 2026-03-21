The Dallas Stars and the Minnesota Wild dance in the wilderness this afternoon

That was an epic game on Wednesday night in Denver, wasn't it? It's a shame that the Dallas Stars and the Colorado Avalanche can't do a best-of-nine series to determine who represents the Western Conference in the Stanley Cup Playoffs. Unless the unthinkable happens, it's likely to be either team from the Western Conference in the Stanley Cup Finals. However, there's another foe in the Central Division that could make some noise in the first round: the Minnesota Wild.

That's who the Stars are taking on this afternoon in the Twin Cities to wrap up their two-game road trip against two of the top three teams in the Central Division. The good news is that Dallas fans can breathe a sigh of relief, since the Wild will be without two key players this afternoon. We will get into that in one of the next two paragraphs. Without further ado, here are the four keys to this afternoon's game against the Minnesota Wild.

Dallas Stars vs. Minnesota Wild Preview: 4. Don't get cocky

Just because you got revenge on the Colorado Avalanche doesn't mean you can walk around with a crown and scepter. The Wild are playing on their home ice and have enough firepower to pull off the upset this afternoon. Pretend this game is like a back-to-back scenario against the Avalanche. Play hard, play smart, and run up the score. That's how you are going to come away with the huge win this afternoon, Dallas. Don't play stupid hockey and think you are all that because of one win on Wednesday.

Dallas Stars vs. Minnesota Wild Preview: 3. Take advantage of the injuries

Kirill Kaprizov and Joel Eriksson Ek will be out for the Minnesota Wild this afternoon. Those two players missing time really dampens their offense quite a bit. That means Dallas needs to take advantage and make the Wild dig out of a deep hole if they want home-ice advantage in the first round of the playoffs. Dallas can't think that they are going to walk into Minnesota and walk out with a free two points for their season bank. Have to play hard even with them out of the lineup.

Dallas Stars vs. Minnesota Wild Preview: 2. Shut down Matt Boldy

With Kaprizov out of the lineup this afternoon, the Stars really need to worry about Matt Boldy. While I thank him for his amazing goal that kicked off the gold medal game for Team USA in the Winter Olympics, now it's back to rooting against him. He has 38 goals and 37 assists heading into today's matchup against the Stars. Dallas really needs to shut him down, or else the Wild get closer to the Stars in the standings.

Dallas Stars vs. Minnesota Wild Preview: 1. Let Jake do this thing

Jake needs to play this afternoon against the Wild. He's had two days of rest, and he will be needed on Tuesday night against the New Jersey Devils. The other reason the Stars need to play him is that he might face the Wild in the first round of the playoffs this year. You might as well let Jake get used to his first-round opponent. Casey DeSmith can redeem himself tomorrow night when the Stars take on the Vegas Golden Knights at the American Airlines Center.