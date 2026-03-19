The Dallas Stars prevail in the shootout against the Colorado Avalanche

The Dallas Stars and the Colorado Avalanche faced off in a battle of the top teams in the NHL tonight. That first period was less than desirable for the Stars, as they looked like they were walking on eggshells, trying not to get the Avalanche on the power play. Cale Makar opened the scoring with a shot from the middle of the zone, and that's pretty much how the game went tonight. Dallas would win 2-1 and find themselves two points back from the Central Division lead.

If this is the way the Stars want to put out effort-wise to go about the Playoffs right around the corner, I might as well start practicing my golf swing because it's going to be a short run. Dallas has to do a lot better moving forward if it wants to reach the Stanley Cup Finals. Tonight's win got the Stars closer to the Central Division lead. The Stars should have made it a one-point division lead tonight, but I'm okay with two. Here are the four takeaways from tonight's game.

NHL GameScore Impact Card for Dallas Stars on 2026-03-18: pic.twitter.com/OqGqHyydMP — HockeyStatCards (@hockeystatcards) March 19, 2026

Dallas Stars vs. Colorado Avalanche Recap: 4. First period jitters

Dallas did not want to come out of the locker room to begin the game. They were walking on eggshells for most of the first period, trying to avoid the penalty box. That is not how you are going to win the Stanley Cup by being very conservative. In the Stanley Cup Playoffs, you have to be the first team to punch your opponent in the mouth. While the Stars found their game later on as the game progressed, the first period was one that you could forget about.

Dallas Stars vs. Colorado Avalanche Recap: 3. What was that power play?

The Dallas Stars had a terrible power play in the first period that was less than desirable. If we are going to do that with the extra-man advantage, we might as well not fight for the number one spot in the Central Division. Dallas has to capitalize on its power-play opportunities. If the Stars don't want to do that, then I think every Dallas fan should make sure their golf clubs are ready for the summer. It's going to be a short playoff run if that's the type of energy the Stars have with the extra-man advantage.

Dallas Stars vs. Colorado Avalanche Recap: 2. Tyler Myers is a welcome addition to the team

One player I've enjoyed since the trade deadline is Tyler Myers. He's a physical presence that the Stars have needed going into the postseason. Take a look at how he was handling Parker Kelly tonight. That's the type of physicality the Stars have been lacking. While Myers isn't known for being an offensive presence on the ice, swinging his weight around is something that is welcomed in Dallas. Can't wait to see what kind of difference he makes in the playoffs.

Dallas Stars vs. Colorado Avalanche Recap: 1. Thank the hockey gods the shootout isn't in the playoffs

The last thing that fans can take away from tonight's game is that the Stars won't have to worry about the shootout in the playoffs. I love the sudden death overtime because it's not decided by having more skilled players than the other team. There's a reason why I can't stand a shootout. It's so ironic that all three games between the Stars and the Avalanche have ended in a shootout this season. The Stars will face the Minnesota Wild on Saturday at 3 PM.