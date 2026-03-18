The Dallas Stars seek revenge against the Colorado Avalanche on the road

It's been the talk of the locker room over the last couple of weeks. The Stars remember when the Avalanche beat them in Dallas a couple of weeks ago, when they couldn't bury an empty-net goal. Dallas has been waiting to get its revenge on the Avalanche for quite some time, and tonight is that opportunity when the Stars take on the Colorado Avalanche in Denver, Colorado. I know the team is ready to jump into action, like jumping out of the Warzone plane into Avalon.

The Stars have done a good job of generating offense without Mikko Rantanen in the lineup. It seems like he is only a couple of weeks away from returning to the lineup and being a nuisance for other teams. Dallas has to continue chipping away at the Avalanche's lead in the Central Division. That would really help out the Stars in the long run, so they don't have to burn as much energy in the playoffs against the Minnesota Wild and the Avalanche. Here are the four keys to tonight's contest against the Avalanche for Dallas.

Dallas Stars vs. Colorado Avalanche Preview: 4. Unleash Technology

Jason Robertson has to find the scoresheet if they want to beat the Avalanche on the road tonight. It will be a long night if Robertson isn't intregrated into the Stars' offense tonight. Dallas needs him firing on all cylinders after the opening puck drop to get things going against Scott Wedgewood and the Avalanche. Good things have happened with Robertson in the lineup this season for Dallas. It will be a long night for Dallas if Robertson is recharging his batteries for the Minnesota Wild.

Dallas Stars vs. Colorado Avalanche Preview: 3. Capitalize on the power play

Dallas needs to capitalize on the power play if it wants to come out on top against the Avalanche tonight. In the last game against the Utah Mammoth, Dallas couldn't get anything going offensively on the power play. Tonight, that can't be the case against the best team in the league. Dallas needs to strike when the other team commits a penalty. That's how teams like Dallas can take down the top team in the league on the road. It's time for Wyatt Johnston to strike gold tonight and set a new franchise record.

Dallas Stars vs. Colorado Avalanche Preview: 2. Shut down Nathan MacKinnon and Cale Makar

I'm sure you know where this paragraph is going. Nathan MacKinnon and Cale Makar must be stopped in their tracks if the Stars want to come out on top against the Colorado Avalanche tonight. Both players are elite, and I have a great deal of respect for them whenever the Stars play them. While I'm sure most of us wish they were in the Eastern Conference, unfortunately, Colorado has them both on their roster. The only way Dallas can beat the best team in the league is by shutting down two of the best players in the league.

Dallas Stars vs. Colorado Avalanche Preview: 1. Do your thing Jake

Jake Oettinger has stated that he loves being a road villain whenever the Stars hit the road. Tonight he gets to be that menace to the Avalanche at their home barn. Jake has been one of the hottest goaltenders recently, and he has earned the Second Star of the Week. That's the type of goaltender that Dallas needs between the pipes tonight if they want to stop MacKinnon and the Avalanche. Be the wonderful elite otter that you are, and let's chip the Central Division lead down to one point.