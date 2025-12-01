The Dallas Stars are absolutely thriving off the doubters right now

It's no secret that the Dallas Stars have been finding ways to win games through all the injuries they've had this year. Many fans around the league started to doubt the Stars' ability to remain competitive in one of the most challenging divisions in hockey. Once Matt Duchene went down with an injury, fans were like, "Enjoy the bottom of the basement, Dallas." However, the Stars have turned all of those doubts into victories like tonight's against the Ottawa Senators.

We've already talked about this, but the depth scoring of the Stars has been the actual reason they've won all these games. Fans have put the Stars as the underdogs going into them. Esa Lindell, Alexander Petrovic, Justin Hryckowian, and others have contributed to the organization's success. It's incredible how the Stars are trusting each other to contribute to the team's long-term success. It's just fun watching the Stars play like this.

It also helps when you have some of the best players in the business who want to win the Stanley Cup. Jason Robertson, Wyatt Johnston, and Mikko Rantanen have been some of the best scorers on the team this season. Johnston has the most power-play goals of any player in the league right now. Robertson is on cruise control while he waits for Jim Nill to fold like a Bills Mafia tailgate table and pay him. Rantanen is just a tremendous all-around player who loves to make no-look passes like he did tonight to Jamie Benn.

I love going on Twitter after the Stars win games and seeing all the fans seething with jealousy that their team isn't doing as well as Dallas. I love the comments like, "Hockey doesn't belong in Texas," and "Who seriously shows up for those games in Dallas?" Unfortunately, for many fans across the league, hockey is staying in Texas for the foreseeable future. I can't wait to see their reactions when the Stars get rivals down in Houston down the road.

I wish more fans would give the Stars the respect they deserve this season. They are finding ways to create points and remain near the top of the ever-competitive Central Division. One thing about the Stars for sure is they aren't breaking under the pressure; they are thriving amid all the expectations and doubters this season. That is something that has made their games very exciting to watch.

As they turn their attention to the New York Rangers and the New Jersey Devils next, I'm sure there will be more hockey fans writing them as underdogs going into those matchups. That is their God-given choice under the First Amendment, and as a fan. However, if they keep doing it, it's just going to make the Stars play harder and keep their win streak going. At some point, fans across the league will have to give the Stars the respect they deserve. Hockey isn't leaving Texas anytime soon. You'll have to get over the fact that it's the most popular sport in the DFW Metroplex.